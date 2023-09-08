Scripture
But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us. -Romans 5:8
Encouragement
It can be hard to understand how much God loves us when living in our brokenness and sin. We can feel so distant from God, unworthy of His love due to our past mistakes or struggles. But today’s Romans verse reminds us that God loves us despite these things. He didn’t wait until we were perfect. He loved us even when we had nothing to offer Him in return. He demonstrated this incredible love by sacrificing His Son, Jesus Christ, for us on the cross. Before we ever had a chance to repent and turn away from our sins, God offered up His own Son so that we could be saved from punishment and made righteous through His death.
This truth is a powerful reminder of God’s love, even in our brokenness. Despite our struggles and mistakes, He still desires to be close to us and help us become more like Him. We can take comfort in knowing that this love surpasses anything we can comprehend. It’s a love so deep and wide that it doesn’t matter what we have done or will do. His fantastic love still covers us.
As you go through your day, remember that you are loved. You don’t have to be afraid of how God feels about you because His love is always there no matter what. So, take heart, and let this truth be a source of strength and hope in your journey. Know that you are deeply loved by the One who created life itself. Let His love wash over you today and every day!
Prayer
Dear Lord, thank You for loving me so profoundly that You sent Your Son to die for me while I was still a sinner. Help me to trust in Your love despite my imperfections and fear. Guide me on how to go and lead me closer to You daily. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
Commented
