MADISON – The riverfront in Madison will be rocking to the soulful sound of blues and the smoky aroma of BBQ for the 18th annual Madison RibberFest Barbeque & Blues presented by Koehler Tire.
This two-day festival, Aug. 16 and 17 along the scenic Ohio River in historic Madison, features regional and national blues bands, barbeque competitions, boat rides and more. It’s a fan favorite and was a 2016 Award Winner for Best of Indiana - Best Music Festival!
Fill up your plates, lick your fingers and settle in for the Craig Toyota Blues Bash – the best of live blues featuring nine great blues bands on Friday evening and all day Saturday at Madison Ribberfest.
Friday night kicks off at 6 p.m. with the Laurie Jane & the 45’s followed by Wee Willie Walker and the We “R” Band and ending with headliner Mike Zito.
On Saturday, music starts with Louisville’s own Big Poppa Stampley & Voodou Gumbo at 11:30 a.m. followed by Kilborn Alley Blues Band, Shawn Pittman, Altered Five Blues Band, Indigenous, and headliner Tommy Castro and the Painkillers with special guest Magic Dick will close out the festival.
Barbeque lovers get to see over 45 professional barbeque teams from around the country compete in the Indiana State Championship Barbeque Cook-Off for cash/prizes and a chance to represent Indiana at the Kansas City Barbeque Society’s world championship. On Friday, there’s a Backyard BBQ Blast cooking competition for amateurs and a Kidz “Q” for the youngsters at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Riverboat cruises on the Queen City paddle wheeler will return, a 5K RibberRun/Ride Saturday morning, the Pig Toss Corn Hole Tournament and the “Piglet Pen” children’s play area with inflatables, a magician, and free face painting - all round out the offerings for a great family weekend.
Check out the new and improved website www.madisonribberfest.com for details and registration.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.
Advance sale two day wristbands are only $30. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult. On sale now at the Visitor’s Center, 601 W. First Street.
Wristbands are $35 at the gate, good for both days.
To order wristbands or for information, call 800-559-2956 or visit www.madisonribberfest.com, see The Rest of the Fest tab.
Madison is closer than you think! Why not take a scenic drive for some fantastic fun?
– Information provided
