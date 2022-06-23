Margaret Lowe said: Grandmother Lowe was born in 1858 and died in 1959, at the age of 101. Also pictured are Harry Batterton (Van Batterton’s father), Grandmother, Mother, Father, Beth and me. Grandmother saw the Civil War and met Abraham Lincoln when he came to Greensburg. She took over my grandfather’s insurance business when he died in 1909. She was a suffragette, working tirelessly for woman’s rights. She was also an avid believer in the temperance movement.