“Fear not, for I am with you; Be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, Yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.” Isaiah 41:10
Humans are creatures of habit. And, as long as things unfold as you planned you will feel in control. When life throws a lemon-shaped curveball, however, you may feel stressed out and anxious. Uncertainty, even about a few months down the line, is stress inducing.
And the pandemic made a lot of people nervous about planning for the future, which caused a lot of anxiety. It was next to impossible to set concrete plans when we were in the early stages of the pandemic. And that can feel like a massive crack in the foundation of your life.
Everyone handles uncertainty differently. If you have a higher level of intolerance for change and uncertainty then it's more likely to cause you stress, put you into a low mood, lead to negative feelings, and anxiety. You can't avoid uncertainty, and you can't avoid life's unexpected moments. But there are simple steps you can take to manage uncertainty and fear of change.
• Self-Compassion
The first thing you need to do is let yourself off the hook and be kind to yourself. Just because someone you know is great at managing change and dealing with uncertainty doesn't mean you are.
And it doesn't mean you should push yourself to do the same. It takes time to process and build these skills. It might take time to solve the latest situation so, be patient with yourself.
Self-care is also a big part of self-compassion. You need to set healthy routines in the best of times so that when the hard times roll in, you have healthy habits to fall back on. Make a habit to eat well, establish a healthy sleep pattern, exercise as often as you can, and schedule leisure time. It's easy to slip into self-isolation when dealing with stress so, make a point to reach out to people.
• Embrace Success
This isn't the first time you will face uncertainty and it certainly isn't the last time you will deal with change. So, take a look into all the uncertainty you've faced and overcome in the past. Use the skills you used then to help you now.
You should also try to develop new skills when everything in life is going smoothly. Push yourself outside of your comfort zone so you grow accustomed to dealing with discomfort.
• Limit Media Consumption
If you have ever been on the freeway during a car accident, then you know how traffic always backs up on the opposite side of the road. You sigh and tell yourself there must have been an accident as traffic comes to a stop. And, when it starts slowly crawling again, you quickly realize that everyone slowed down to get a look. As soon as you reach the site of the accident, traffic speeds up and the roads are clear again. People just can't help themselves. The same is true when we're dealing with something stressful. It's difficult to look away.
A war is raging in Ukraine, and we find ourselves glued to the TV news as we watch millions of displaced people seeking protection from the ravages of war as they flood into neighboring countries. The scenes are overwhelming.
Whether it's a news story you constantly check. Or you constantly refresh your email inbox waiting for a reply. Limit the media you consume. And, if it's something else that's getting you down, distract yourself with something else so you can finally look away.
• The Sphere of Control
You can only control so much. A lot of people try to control everything when faced with uncertainty. You have to ditch this habit and focus on what you can control. And don't dwell on negativity. You can plan your meals, you can plan your outfits, and it might not seem much, but taking control where you can, will alleviate some of the anxiety uncertainty brings.
• Routine
The structure can help when you're dealing with change and uncertainty. It's a healthy way to cope so, establish routines to maintain structure when everything else feels like it's falling apart.
Change is hard, but it's inevitable. And it's only a matter of time before you need to deal with another bout. When you get your life right during the good times, it makes it easier to cope with the harder times. Do yourself a favor and make time to dive out of your comfort zone while the going is good. Get comfortable with dealing with discomfort.
