BATESVILLE - During the month of October, Margaret Mary Health has encouraged local businesses to “Paint the Town Pink!” This is an opportunity to celebrate survivors and remember those who have been lost to breast cancer.
Residents are encouraged to contribute by decorating their homes and businesses with pink streamers, balloons and window paint.
Dozens of businesses can be seen participating throughout Batesville and surrounding areas.
Carriage House Antiques is selling pink ice cream and Schmidt’s Bakery is selling doughnuts with pink sprinkles. Several police cars are adorned with pink ribbons in addition to the many business decorations. Skyline Chili is selling "3-Ways" with pink spaghetti every Thursday this month and donating $1 from every "Pink Way" sold to Margaret Mary Health.
Margaret Mary is also hosting events throughout the month to encourage women over 40 to schedule their annual mammogram. All women should get a baseline mammogram at age 40 unless instructed otherwise by their physician. RN Jenny Mehlon says mammograms are the earliest way to detect breast cancer.
Mehlon explained that Megan Roope of Margaret Mary Health was instrumental in the establishment of a "Paint the Town Pink" event in Batesville and in the community outreach portion. Roope began the event after their annual "Think Pink" event was canceled due to close contact concerns during the pandemic.
The "Paint the Town Pink" event allows for a longer reach without any unnecessarily large gatherings. The community-based event has more than 200 business partners this year in Milan, Brookville, Batesville, Greensburg, Harrison, Oldenburg, Osgood, Napoleon, Sunman and Versailles.
The goal of this event is to rally the community together to support the fight against breast cancer. “Paint the Town Pink” is an awareness campaign designed to engage the community.
It's not too late to get involved! Call Meg at (812) 933-5257 with questions.
