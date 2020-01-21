GREENSBURG – Continuing the story of 15-year-old Ben Richardson’s trip in 1963 from Westport to Elmira, New York, in a ‘53 Packard Caribbean Convertible with sister Marilyn, her husband, Dan, and their son, Greg.
You don’t just “see” Niagara Falls, you “experience” Niagara Falls. The sound, the vibrations you feel underfoot, the cool mist on your face from the great cloud of mist visible way above the falls – and all this happens well before you see it. I stood for an hour, watching the river leading to it, the million gallons of water going over it and the river going away from it. I stood at the railing wondering from how far away it could be heard before any industrial noise or interference. I wondered how many people in a canoe, raft or boat might have misjudged the power of the river as it approaches the falls. What would it be like to go over the falls in a barrel, as a few brave souls have done. It is a beautiful, powerful, deadly, majestic jewel of nature.
We arrived in Elmira that evening; Dan went back to work while Marilyn and Greg took me sight-seeing. Dan drove their other car, a no-frills ’62 Chevy Biscayne 6-cylinder, 4-door, manual shift that got better gas mileage than the Packard. They’d bought the brand new Chevy for a few dollars under $2,000. Sometime later, they sold the Packard due to its 8-miles-per-gallon. I stayed for a week and was treated to the magnificent summer beauty of the Finger Lakes region of New York.
Glen Falls State Park has to be among the finest state park there is. The museum at Corning Glass Works was interesting. Among the displays was a test model of a huge concave mirror like the one that had recently been installed in a world class telescope, possibly at Mount Palomar in California.
Marilyn treated me to my first flight ever and my only ride in a glider plane at the Harris Hill Soaring Club. The pilot sat in the back while we were towed off a high hill to over 2,000 feet up before he released the tow line. We soared around for over 20 minutes with only the wind, the birds and a few other gliders as company. The ride itself was so thrilling, and the view of the hills and valleys was astounding. I asked the pilot if “this thing would do this” as I made a hand gesture of turning my outstretched hand from horizontal to vertical. Before I got the words out, that’s what happened. I looked to my right and saw the ground, way down there.
Next was a tour of Cornell University in Ithaca: beautiful campus, magnificent old buildings, manicured lawns, cascading waterfalls, everywhere a postcard picture. We stopped on a foot bridge overlooking a cascading stream to our right which flowed under the bridge into a natural pool down on our left. We stood for several minutes looking over the railing watching students enjoying the day at the creek.
One couple caught my eye, the couple being a young guy and his long-haired yellow lab swimming in the clear pool. The guy occasionally swam underwater and his faithful companion would panic and bark till he saw his master again, then eagerly swim toward him.
Mark Twain is buried in Elmira. His grave is a short walk from where Marilyn and family lived. I’d recently read Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn. I woke early one morning and quietly left the house to go see Twain’s grave. I wanted to do this alone, as if I were embarking on a personal pilgrimage to visit the shrine of my literary hero. Greg caught up with me before I got there, so we visited the “shrine” together. I thought Mark Twain’s monument would be an elaborate display, or should be. It’s a nice marker in the family plot, but nothing extravagant. I’m glad I saw it and glad Greg came along.
The week went by in minutes. My trip back to Indiana was via Greyhound bus. It seemed to stop at every town between Elmira and Greensburg and took 25 hours! There was some fine scenery and I had lots of reflecting to do on my great adventure. It wouldn’t have happened had my sister and brother-in-law not invited me along and been so generous in making sure I had a good time, which I certainly did. It was a great adventure for anyone, especially a 15 year old!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.