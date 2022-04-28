GREENSBURG - The Historical Society of Decatur County has another exciting and informative month planned!
The HSDC Museum, 222 N. Franklin Street, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.every Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
The first event of the month is at 7 p.m. May 7 in the museum gallery.
Phillip Jackson will present “An Early Enterprise: The Erdmann Family Cigar Manufacturing Business.” Jackson will discuss the history of the Erdmann family, including Rear Admiral William Erdmann. The link between the Erdmann, Osborn and Wickens families of Greensburg will be explored. The connection between Admiral Erdmann, Ensign Jesse Brown and the national bestselling book “Devotion” by Adam Makos will be discussed. Several items from the Erdmann Cigar business will be displayed during the presentation.
May will also include the Bicentennial Decatur County Township Tour. The first half of the free self-driving Township Tour will take place from noon to 5 p.m. May 14.
Part 1 will take participants through the northern townships of Adams, Clinton, Fugit and Salt Creek. Tour locations that will be open this day only will include: St. Paul Historical Museum, Dr. Tremain’s Doctor’s Office, Decatur County Poor Farm Site, Sandusky United Methodist Church, Springhill Presbyterian Church, Kingston Presbyterian Church and its cemetery with connections to the Underground Railroad, and the New Point Community Center.
Stop at the Historical Society of Decatur County Museum to pick up a free map and township guidebook; we ask that you take only be one guidebook per family. Save your maps and guidebooks for the second half of the Tour.
Part 2 will be from noon to 5 p.m. May 21. Explore the southern townships of Washington, Clay, Jackson, Sand Creek and Marion on this day. Tour locations that will be open this day only will include: Strauther Pleak Round Barn, Interior of the Decatur County Courthouse, Pumphrey Graham Cemetery, Burney-Clay Township Volunteer Fire Department, Waynesburg Christian Church, Sardinia Baptist Church, Westport Covered Bridge, Letts Community Volunteer Fire Department, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
The Historical Society of Decatur County would love for you to share any photographs taken during the Tour days. Photographs can be e-mailed to dechissoc@etczone.com or sent via Facebook Messenger to the Historical Society of Decatur County Greensburg.
For more information about the Historical Society of Decatur County, contact us at 812-663-2764 or dechissoc@etczone.com or visit www.historicalsocietyofdecaturcountygreensburg.org.
