GREENSBURG - This past year presented many different challenges and obstacles that tested our strength and resiliency. The global pandemic forced us to cope with situations never before imagined, and many of us struggled with our mental health as a result. The good news is that there are tools and resources available that can support the well-being of individuals and communities.
May is Mental Health Month, a designation that was started 72 years ago by national organization Mental Health America. Now, more than ever, we need to combat the stigma surrounding mental health concerns. That’s why this Mental Health Month Decatur County Memorial Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions is highlighting #Tools2Thrive - what individuals can do throughout their daily lives to prioritize mental health, build resiliency, and continue to cope with the obstacles of COVID-19.
Throughout the pandemic, many people found themselves struggling with mental health challenges for the first time. During the month of May, we are focusing on tools that can help us process the events of the past year and the feelings that surround them, while also building up skills and supports that extend beyond COVID-19.
“This past year forced many to accept tough situations that they had little to no control over,” said Brandi Johnson, Program Director. “If you found that it impacted your mental health, you aren’t alone.”
Fortunately, there are practical tools that can help improve your mental health. Our program is focused on managing anger and frustration, recognizing when trauma may be affecting your mental health, challenging negative thinking patterns, and making time to take care of yourself.
Ultimately, during this month of May, Senior Life Solutions wants to remind everyone that mental illness is real, and recovery is possible. By developing your own #Tools2Thrive, it is possible to find balance between life’s ups and downs and continue to cope with the challenges brought on by the pandemic.
“With this, it’s important to remember that working on your mental health and finding tools that help you thrive takes time,” concluded Johnson. “Change won’t happen overnight. Instead, by focusing on small changes, you can move through the stressors of the past year and develop long-term strategies to support yourself on an ongoing basis.”
For more information, visit www.mhanational.org/may or call Decatur County Memorial Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions at 812-663-1139.
ABOUT DCMH
Founded in 1922, Decatur County Memorial Hospital provides a wide range of services to the community. DCMH is accredited by the DNV GL (International Healthcare Accreditation).
To learn more about our history, management and services, visit dcmh.net or call 812-663-4331.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.