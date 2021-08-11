Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories authored by Decatur County resident and history buff Phillip Jackson.
As a follow-up to the series of articles I wrote about Decatur County residents who were recipients of the Medal of Honor for their actions during the Civil War, I have been researching two unique events resulting in the awarding of the Medal of Honor during World War II and the Korean War that have connections to Decatur County.
Brigadier General Kenneth N. Walker was recommended for the Medal of Honor by General Douglas MacArthur for his actions in World War II. Brigadier General Walker was noted for his way of relating to enlisted men and sharing their risks and hardships. His leadership by example style was described by one of his subordinates with these words: “…the general figures he can’t tell the boys how to go out and to get shot at unless he’s willing to get shot at, too.”
Medal of Honor recipient Brigadier General Kenneth Walker was a relative of Ripley and Decatur County Civil War personality and Medal of Honor recipient Sergeant Jacob Overturf. I have never known the story of Kenneth Walker being told from the perspective of his connections to a local historic family.
One of the most outstanding examples of comradeship in a time of war is the example of naval aviators Ensign Jesse Brown and Lieutenant Thomas Hudner during the Korean War. Decatur County native and career naval officer William L. Erdmann had been the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier from which Jesse Brown and Thomas Hudner served. Their poignant story has been told in a best-selling book and is currently being made into a movie.
During a very long and colorful career in the United States Navy, William Erdmann was a naval aviator, the commanding officer of several Essex-class aircraft carriers, and attained the two-star rank of Rear Admiral.
His record of service during World War II is outstanding. Serving in the Atlantic, men under William Erdmann’s command scored an early victory for the Allies in the famous “Sighted Sub, Sank Same” episode. Serving in the Pacific, William Erdmann served on the staff of future Fleet Admiral William Halsey and then commanded one of the “jeep” carriers that supported the famous fleet carriers.
Captain Erdmann’s aircraft carrier set a world record. He then led an air and sea rescue service which rescued dozens of pilots and aircrew who had been shot down.
At the end of his colorful naval career, Admiral William Erdmann made national news again, including being written about in Time magazine, for doing something with an Essex-class aircraft carrier that exemplifies the expression “What separates the men from the boys in the size of their toys.”
Next time, the story begins with the naval career of one of the more colorful 20th Century natives of Greensburg, Rear Admiral William L. Erdmann.
(Watch for the next installment in this series in next Thursday’s Daily News.)
