BATESVILLE -- Southeastern Indiana YMCA is hosting an informational forum titled “Medicare & You” Medicare Fair from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 8.
This is being made available to the general public free of charge.
Enjoy complimentary snacks and drinks.
Pharmacist Keith Hildebrand will offer free blood pressure screenings and flu shots (please bring insurance card to receive a flu shot).
SHIP (State Health Insurance Program) representatives will talk about Medicaid and choosing the right supplemental plans.
Other area insurance representatives will be available to answer your questions.
No registration necessary.
Questions? Call 812-934-6006.
