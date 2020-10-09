GREENSBURG – Medicare is a government health insurance program administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). To be eligible for Medicare, one must be a legal permanent resident for the past five years or a U.S. citizen 65 years or older, or younger with a qualifying disability.
There are many different “parts” of Medicare insurance. Choosing a plan is an important and personal decision. Now is the time to think about what matters to you, and find the Medicare plan that meets your needs.
Open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.
This is the time of year when Medicare participants can decide to stay with the plan they are currently on or change to a new plan for next year. Regardless if you have been happy with your current plan, it is always better to review available plans during open enrollment since drug formularies, preferred pharmacies, and your medications can change each year.
In addition to cost, coverage, and benefits, here are some points you may want to consider as you compare Medicare options during Open Enrollment:
Doctor and hospital choice
You want to be comfortable with the people you are working with, especially when it comes to something as important as your health. Will your doctors and hospitals accept your current coverage next year? If you are thinking about changing plans, make sure you check which doctors and hospitals you will be able to use. Where are they located, and what are their hours?
Pharmacy access
Is the pharmacy you use included in your drug plan’s network? Remember that plan networks can change from year to year. If it is important to you to stay with the same pharmacy, it is worth checking to make sure they will still be in your plan’s network.
Travel
Maybe you travel a lot, or spend part of the year in a different state. If you do, make sure you know whether your coverage will travel with you.
Every Medicare Part D Plan has a formulary that lists the drugs it covers, and many plans make their formularies available online. A plan’s formulary may change at any time. You will receive notice from your plan when necessary.
Decatur County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) is working hard to make sure you have choices in the way you get the Medicare benefits you have earned. At DCMH, Pharmacist Matt Weber is helping patients who are having difficulty choosing the correct plan that is right for them. He has met with numerous patients and has been able to save them on average 400-500 dollars per year on their prescriptions.
“Open Enrollment can be a very confusing process to patients, especially when they do not have much experience with insurance or they are unaware of how Medicare works. It is important for all Medicare patients to know and understand all of their options.”
Matt will be available to meet with patients regarding their Medicare Part D plan on Oct. 29, Nov. 5, Nov. 19, and Dec. 3. If you have any questions or would like to speak with Matt about your Medicare Part D plan, please call the DCMH Pharmacy at 812-663-1250.
“You want to have a Pharmacy and a Pharmacist you can trust. I am happy to assist anyone with the Open Enrollment process. I want to help people save money and live a happier life knowing they are covered.”
About DCMH
Founded in 1922, DCMH was built as a memorial to Decatur County residents who fought and died for our country in World War I. Located in Greensburg, Ind., Decatur County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) provides a wide range of valuable services to the community, including high-value patient-centered care, leadership and education. For more, visit dcmh.net.
