SEYMOUR – Southern Indiana Center for the Arts, 2001 N. Ewing Street, Seymour, will host two weeks of oil painting classes with Speck Mellencamp, John Mellencamp’s son, Feb. 17 to 28. Classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the instructor onsite from 5 to 9 p.m. to allow for one on one instruction and time for questions.
Week one will be an introduction into oil painting and will cover basic oil painting techniques along with color theory through still life painting.
Each class will begin with an instructor demonstration, followed by assisting students with their work.
By the end of the week, students will have the basic skillset needed to allow them to bring new life into their work with confidence.
Week two will implement skills from week one for self-portraiture. With help from the instructor, students will create a self-portrait using a mirror and a proper studio portrait setup.
Classes will start with an instructor demonstration with the remainder of time used for student work. Students will learn the fundamental use of light space and color to reveal their inner Rembrandt!
Mellencamp is a 2019 graduate of Rhode Island School of Design, and recently had a collection of works on display at SICA during Mellencamp: Three Generations of Art.
Cost for each weekly course is $300, which includes an easel for each student’s use during the class and instruction. A materials list will be given to students upon enrollment.
Pre-registration and pre-payment will be required since class size is limited. This must be done prior to 5 p.m. Feb. 5.
Contact SICA at 812-522-2278 Or sean@soinart.com with questions.
Online registration is available through EventBrite or Facebook for a small fee.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.