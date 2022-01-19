GREENSBURG - Ben Richardson tells us a story about a couple of communities in Decatur County called "Pinhook" and Burk's Chapel." Ben told of meeting Bill Burk when he was just a boy who carried the Indianapolis Times. Burk, about 70, took the Times and, said Ben, "He was crippled from the time he wrecked one of Bewley's bread trucks. He walked with two canes. Burk and his wife Ida lived in Westport."
Ben was lucky to have the opportunity to listen to Burk's stories. He said Burk told him about "going-a-courtin'" driving a horse and buggy. Burk told him, "On his way home he'd lay down in the seat and go to sleep. The horse knew the way home. At social gatherings, toward evening, teenage boys would hide behind a tree or fence to get a glimpse of the girl's ankles as they climbed into their buggies."
Ben continues, "Bill and Ida (Tremain) Burk married around 1908 and lived near his parents, next door to Burk's Chapel and cemetery, a mile northwest of Pinhook. Bill's dad preached there. By the time 1914 rolled around Bill had money to buy a new Model T Ford. The price was $550.
"Bill walked to Letts, then took the train to Greensburg where he bought the car. He had never driven a car, few people had around there, or even ridden in one. The salesman showed him the basics on how to operate the car. He took off for home on old State Road 3, through the town of Horace, then to Letts Corner. He stopped at Ernest Carder's blacksmith shop to get gasoline.
"J. Ernest Carder was my grandfather, mother's father. The Carder family had built buggies and wagons in Greensburg in the 1800s. Ernest built and rebuilt wagons, buggies, did blacksmithing, welding and repair on them in Letts. When cars came along, he learned to work on them as well. There was no such thing as a filling station in 1914. Gasoline, oil and kerosene were sold from blacksmith shops, hardware and general stores. I'm guessing tires were ordered from Sears ad Roebuck or Montgomery Ward catalogues.
"The Model T Ford didn't have a fuel pump. Many cars and trucks didn't. The tanks had to be put above the carburetor to gravity flow the gasoline into them. Tanks were mounted in the cowling (or firewall) between the engine and passenger compartment. The filler cap was on top and in the middle, just in front of the windshield. There was no gas gauge. A measuring stick was used to determine how much gas was in it. Self starters were invented then but not available on a Model T until '19. They were hand-crank started. You had to set the spark and get the timing right on it or it's backfire could break a thumb, wrist or arm. Bill asked Grandpa to fill it up. Grandpa told him he'd have to shut the engine off. Bill tried but finally asked, "How ya shut it off?" Grandpa showed him, filled the tank and then showed him how to set the spark, throttle and hand crank the car. Ida wasn't sold on the idea of the car and reminded him that he could'a bought a small farm with house, barn and mule for $550.
"When Bill finally talked Ida into taking a ride in the new car Bill ran over a stump and they had to hitch up the team to get it free. I refused to ride in that car for a long time. Bill's driving never improved. He drove in the middle of the road. When I knew him he had a '47 Studebaker Starlight burgundy coup. He didn't drive 100 miles a year when I knew him. He quit driving in the '60s and sold that like-new Studebaker for $175."
Thank you, Ben. Love your stories.
