GREENSBURG - Once men hit age 18 and stop having yearly checkups at the pediatrician, many do not see a doctor again until their 50s. That is when prostate problems may start to become an issue, or when you are more likely to have a health crisis such as a heart attack. This is a huge missed opportunity for preventive care.
Even if you feel fine, you should see your healthcare provider regularly. Checkups can catch health issues such as diabetes or pre-diabetes, heart disease, or cancer, even before symptoms show up.
For example, more than 30 million Americans have diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but one in four of them do not know about it because they have not been tested (a fasting blood test at the doctor’s office can detect diabetes). Because men tend to have less contact with the medical system, they are especially at risk.
The good news is that if you catch and treat diabetes earlier it is easier to control, and an early diagnosis can reduce the risk of common diabetes complications, such as blindness and strokes.
Are you 50 years or older?
At around age 50, it is very important that you receive a colonoscopy. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in men, and 60% of those deaths could have been prevented with a screening. Unfortunately, one in three men are not up-to-date on their colonoscopies. During the procedure, a doctor searches for colon cancer and removes colon polyps - growths that can become cancerous. To know your cancer risk, contact your primary health care provider to schedule your colonoscopy today.
Maybe you should see a urologist
Like gynecologists for women, urologists are part of a man’s comprehensive strategy for health maintenance and prevention. Urologists treat everything from urinary tract infections and male factor infertility to erectile dysfunction and hormonal imbalances, as well as prostate cancer.
If you are older than 40, we encourage you to see a urologist to get your prostate checked, particularly if you have an increased risk for prostate cancer, which will affect about one in seven U.S. men during their lifetimes. The American Urologic Association does not recommend routine protein specific antigen (PSA) screening — a blood test that can help determine a man’s risk of developing prostate cancer — for men younger than 54. But a man between ages 55 and 69 should discuss the benefits and limitations of PSA testing with his doctor and consider screening, because a PSA check can be lifesaving, especially if prostate cancer runs in the family.
It is recommended that all men between ages 55 and 69 consider a PSA screening. A baseline PSA test at age 45 is recommended for men with at least one first-degree relative, such as a brother or father, who has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Similarly, a man with one or more first-degree relatives diagnosed with prostate cancer when they were younger than age 65 should get a baseline PSA at age 40. To schedule a PSA testing, call your primary health care provider.
