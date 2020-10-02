Freedom from fear and ignorance. The most shocking thing about mental illness is how little people understand it.
People with serious mental illnesses suffer as much from the lack of understanding from the general public as they do from their disease. The misconception that ALL mentally ill people are dangerous and violent is often reinforced by inaccurate journalism, literary sensationalism and the entertainment industry; actually, they are more often the victims of violence, withdrawn frightened and lonely.
When you know the FACTS about mental illness, your understanding and support for better treatment and additional research can make an enormous contribution to the peace of mind of the mentally ill and their families.
Mental illness afflicts persons of any age, gender, race, income or education, in equal proportion throughout the world.
MENTAL ILLNESS IS: a group of debilitating illnesses – such as the depressive disorders and schizophrenia – causing disturbances in thinking, feeling and relating, for which the causes and cures are unknown. A biological brain disorder – as physical a disease as diabetes or cancer. America’s most common disease and the number one reason for hospital admissions. It accounts for filling 25 percent of all hospital beds.
MENTAL ILLNESS IS NOT: caused by poor parenting, deficient character, traumatic events, stresses, or lifestyle.
Mental illness costs society nearly $200 billion annually, often striking young adults who, as wage earners, would otherwise contribute to the economy and to their own welfare. Treatments ARE available for the millions of mentally ill Americans but four of five people with mental illness never seek professional help.
If you or someone you love suffers from a mental illness, or if you want to learn how you can help improve the lives of those afflicted with mental illness, please write or call the Alliance for the Mentally Ill or the NAMI website,www/namiindiana.org, 317-925-9399 or 812-663-6370
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.