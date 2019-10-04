COLUMBUS — Mental Illness Awareness Week was established in 1990 by the U. S. Congress in recognition of efforts by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to educate and increase awareness about mental illness. This takes place the first full week of October every year.
About 1 in 4 adults are believed to be diagnosable with a mental illness in any given year. Numbers are probabley larger because stigma reduces reporting. Anxiety disorders are the most common.
Other mental illnesses include depression, schizophrenia, manic depression, personality disorders and bi-polar disorder.
What’s going on and what can you do? Early psychosis can mean the start of one of the above mentioned disorders. These warning signs may signal early psychosis. Know the signs. Hearing, seeing, tasting or believing things that others don’t. Suspiciousness or extreme uneasiness with others. Persistent, unusual thoughts or beliefs. Strong and inappropriate emotions or no emotions at all. Withdrawing from family or friends. A sudden decline in self-care and trouble thinking clearly or concentrating. If you or someone you know is experiencing these warning signs, contact a healthcare professional. Early action can help keep you life on track.
There are support groups to help you. NAMI South Central Indiana is located in Columbus and meets the first Tuesday of the month at First Christian Church, on the corner of Fifth and Franklin.
For additional information you may call 812-663-6370 or visit www.nami.org.
Their HelpLine is 800-950-6264.
You may also email NAMI: info@nami.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.