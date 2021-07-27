COLUMBUS - Spaces are available for bicycle riders and volunteers for the 2021 Moonlight Loop, an evening fundraising ride for Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services, the 501 (c)(3) arm of Columbus Animal Care Services.
The ride starts at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 31.
Modeled after the Indy N.I.T.E. ride in Indianapolis, the ride will make a loop around Columbus, passing several architectural gems along the way.
2021 marks the seventh year for this ride; since its inception, the event has netted over $73,000 to care for the animals of Animal Care Services.
Registration and additional information about the event are available at www.columbus.in.gov/animal-care-services/moonlight-loop.
Participants can save $5 and register for $30 per person through July 30. Pre-registration is encouraged. On-site registration will be available July 31 for $35 per person. Interested persons may also register for the event in-person during normal business hours at Columbus Animal Care Services, 2730 Arnold Drive, Columbus.
For those interested in volunteering, call (812) 376-2505 or email moonlightloop@columbus.in.gov.
Volunteers will receive a free volunteer T-shirt.
Volunteers at the SAG/food stop need to be 13 to volunteer with a parent or guardian. On the route, volunteers need to be 16 and with a parent/guardian.
The Animal Care Services Department is operated by city tax dollars and through fines/fees and monetary donations. However, the general operating budget only covers basic services including wages, utilities, and maintenance of both the facility and vehicles. The Adoption/Medical fund does not use tax dollars and is supported by fines, fees, and monetary donations. Donations made to CACS are considered tax-deductible as Animal Care Services is a department within the City of Columbus, a political subdivision of the State of Indiana, and all donations will be used solely for public purposes.
