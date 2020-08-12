Last week, I mentioned that Clarksburg had the first school in Decatur County. The 1984 history states, “To Clarksburg belongs the honor of having the first school in Decatur County.” The 1882 Atlas of Decatur County states: “The first school was taught in the winter of 1820, three-quarters of a mile east of Clarksburg, by Nathan Hobbs.” Later in the Atlas, “Probably the first school was kept about a mile east of Clarksburg. This is said to be the first school in the county, dating to 1820.” The 1915 Harding History states, “In 1901, Camilla Donnell, a descendant of one of the most prominent families of Fugit Township, prepared a paper on the ‘Early Schools of Fugit Township. Just where the first schoolhouse was located is not known, but it is certain that the first schools were kept in log cabins before the first schoolhouse was built.”
I try to be accurate, but the words “probably” and “is not known” make me uncomfortable. I was disappointed that a reader didn’t call me on it.
Today, I’d love to know why a home was named Vinegar Hill. Maybe someone reading this can tell me!
The shingle machine mentioned caused some wondering about it. How many could be made a day and what kind of material was used?
Now, back to Rose Hite’s memories recorded by Mary Lewis. See if you remember any of these residents.
William Lowe built the house then occupied by Mr. Miller on “Vinegar Hill.” The property has since been destroyed by fire and the new telephone building is on the same site.
Dr. Johnson had the house built where Mary Burns now lives. He was the father of Una Clark.
Joe Hagg lived in the present residence of Ferman Linville. Mr. Hagg was a shoemaker by trade and assisted Mr. Tarplee at his shop.
Mr. Jared lived where Earl Alford now resides. He operated a notion store in the present Masonic Hall, which was built in 1854.
The present Marion Vail building was then two residences occupied by Jerry Logan and Mr. Dugan. Later, the brick building replaced the dwellings and J. N. Moore operated his general store there.
Isaac Sanders resided in the present Cliff Martz property. William Clites built the Albert Vail house and operated a drug store there.
Dr. Natnam Lewis resided where Jefferson Granger now lives. He was a grandfather of James L. Burns.
The present home of Grant John was occupied by Isaac Shumm, who operated his tailor shop there and had a good business. During the Civil War, Mr. Shumm operated the post office at his shop.
Dr. William Patterson lived in the Tarplee house, now owned by Edgar Kitchin. He served as pastor of Clarksburg Christian Church for 15 years.
The house now occupied by Charles Bohannon was the residence of R. P. Hamilton. He was a school teacher at Carmel and his wife was a dress maker.
D. B. Smith lived where Lena Doles now resides. Mr. Smith operated a mill near where the Pilgrim Holiness Church is now located.
Nancy Hobbs resided in the house where Ernie White now lives. This house was later remodeled and was occupied by Meletus Hite.
Jim Tarplee lived where Will Lawson now resides. This house changed occupants many times.
Thomas Dolby lived in the same house which Mr. Glen now occupies.
Samuel McClary resided in the present Carlos Hite residence. McClary was a minister of the Christian church and later moved to Missouri.
In the present residence of William West, Mr. McDonald lived and operated his shingle machine.
The Halsey family lived at the present George Granger property, and Summer G. Smith lived where Lonnie Ray now resides. The squire of Clarksburg, Hiram Gray, lived in the present Emma Davis residence. The present residence of Herschel Powers was the home of Daniel Parker, cabinet maker.
At one time, the residence of Frank Morgan was at the White school house east of Clarksburg. The school had only two rooms, one up and one down. Mattie Newbro taught the lower grades and Mr. Newman was the teacher of the higher grades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.