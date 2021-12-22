Smyrna Guys and Gals 4-H
The Smyrna Guys and Gals 4-H Club met December 14 and caroled to neighbors.
They also assembled fruit bags for each neighbor to help spread Christmas cheer.
A family pizza party and gift card exchange followed.
