GREENSBURG - As we all know, time seems to fly so I will share with you the rest of the Open Class categories for the fair. It will be here before we are ready, as usual!

Quilts

Class 1- Appliqued, cross stitched or embroidered, hand quilted by entrant

Class 2 - Appliqued, cross stitched or embroidered, machine quilted by entrant or other

Class 3 - Pieced by entrant and hand quilted by entrant

Class 4 - Pieced by entrant, machine quilted by entrant or other

Class 5 - Mixed technique quilt, constructed by and quilted by entrant

Class 6 - Mixed technique quilt, constructed by entrant, machine quilted by entrant or other

Other Quilted Items

Class 1 - baby quilts (45" by 60") or smaller hand quilted by entrant

Class 2 - baby quilts (45" by 60") or smaller, machine quilted by entrant or other

Class 3 - wall hangings - must have a rod or rod pocket- hand or machine quilted

Class 4 - other quilted items, hand or machine quilted

Class 5 - old quilts A. over 25 years old B. over 50 years old - card with info

Show Your Talents

Class 1 items made by long-term care residents or individuals with disabilities and nursing home residents. Must be created by entrant within the past 24 months.

Photography

Photo must be 5 by 7(no larger than 8 by 10 with mat and frame) Only one entry per person per class.

Class 1 - Sunrise/sunset Class 2 - People - black and white Class 3 - People - color Class 4 - animals -black and white Class 5 - animals - color Class 6 - your favorite - black and white Class 7 - your favorite - color Class 8 - digital (on a computer using Photoshop or similar program) Class 9 - Professional - photos taken by professional photographers

Food Preservation

Standard canning jars- must be labeled with name and date and include detailed recipe.

Canning Class 1 - jar of fruit Class 2 - jar of vegetable Class 3 - Pickles Class 4 - Relish Class 5 - other, such as beets, catsup, soups, meats

Jelly Class 1 - Homemade jelly Class 2 - Homemade Jam

For all the details and more info please contact the Extension office for booklets.

I am looking through by old cookbooks and found one from 1982 that we made at our church for their Centennial. I will share a couple of recipes from that book.

Spinach Souffle

6 eggs, beaten with a fork

6 T. flour

1 10 oz. pkg chopped spinach (chopped)

1 lb. small curd cottage cheese

1/2 lb. grated cheese, American or cheddar

1 tsp. salt

1 stick margarine, melted in baking dish

Beat eggs with fork, add flour (lumps will form), thawed spinach, grated cheese, cottage cheese, salt and melted margarine, mix. Pour into baking dish. Bake at least 45 minutes at 350 degrees or until knife comes out clean.

Lettuce - Cauliflower Salad

1 head of lettuce, shredded

1/2 head of cauliflower, cut fine

1 onion,minced

1 lb. bacon, fried and crumbled

1 c. miracle whip salad dressing

1/4 c. sugar

1/3 c. Parmesan cheese

Layer the lettuce, cauliflower, onion and top with bacon. Then on top spread salad dressing, sugar and Parmesan cheese. Let set several hours or overnight.

Angel Food Pie

6 egg whites

3/4 c. sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1 baked pie crust

Beat eggs until frothy. Gradually add sugar and vanilla until stiff peaks form. Put in baked pie shell and bake at 250 degrees for about 30 minutes or until slightly brown.

Eileen Fisse may be contacted via this publication at news@greensburgdailynews.com.

