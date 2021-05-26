GREENSBURG - As we all know, time seems to fly so I will share with you the rest of the Open Class categories for the fair. It will be here before we are ready, as usual!
Quilts
Class 1- Appliqued, cross stitched or embroidered, hand quilted by entrant
Class 2 - Appliqued, cross stitched or embroidered, machine quilted by entrant or other
Class 3 - Pieced by entrant and hand quilted by entrant
Class 4 - Pieced by entrant, machine quilted by entrant or other
Class 5 - Mixed technique quilt, constructed by and quilted by entrant
Class 6 - Mixed technique quilt, constructed by entrant, machine quilted by entrant or other
Other Quilted Items
Class 1 - baby quilts (45" by 60") or smaller hand quilted by entrant
Class 2 - baby quilts (45" by 60") or smaller, machine quilted by entrant or other
Class 3 - wall hangings - must have a rod or rod pocket- hand or machine quilted
Class 4 - other quilted items, hand or machine quilted
Class 5 - old quilts A. over 25 years old B. over 50 years old - card with info
Show Your Talents
Class 1 items made by long-term care residents or individuals with disabilities and nursing home residents. Must be created by entrant within the past 24 months.
Photography
Photo must be 5 by 7(no larger than 8 by 10 with mat and frame) Only one entry per person per class.
Class 1 - Sunrise/sunset Class 2 - People - black and white Class 3 - People - color Class 4 - animals -black and white Class 5 - animals - color Class 6 - your favorite - black and white Class 7 - your favorite - color Class 8 - digital (on a computer using Photoshop or similar program) Class 9 - Professional - photos taken by professional photographers
Food Preservation
Standard canning jars- must be labeled with name and date and include detailed recipe.
Canning Class 1 - jar of fruit Class 2 - jar of vegetable Class 3 - Pickles Class 4 - Relish Class 5 - other, such as beets, catsup, soups, meats
Jelly Class 1 - Homemade jelly Class 2 - Homemade Jam
For all the details and more info please contact the Extension office for booklets.
I am looking through by old cookbooks and found one from 1982 that we made at our church for their Centennial. I will share a couple of recipes from that book.
Spinach Souffle
6 eggs, beaten with a fork
6 T. flour
1 10 oz. pkg chopped spinach (chopped)
1 lb. small curd cottage cheese
1/2 lb. grated cheese, American or cheddar
1 tsp. salt
1 stick margarine, melted in baking dish
Beat eggs with fork, add flour (lumps will form), thawed spinach, grated cheese, cottage cheese, salt and melted margarine, mix. Pour into baking dish. Bake at least 45 minutes at 350 degrees or until knife comes out clean.
Lettuce - Cauliflower Salad
1 head of lettuce, shredded
1/2 head of cauliflower, cut fine
1 onion,minced
1 lb. bacon, fried and crumbled
1 c. miracle whip salad dressing
1/4 c. sugar
1/3 c. Parmesan cheese
Layer the lettuce, cauliflower, onion and top with bacon. Then on top spread salad dressing, sugar and Parmesan cheese. Let set several hours or overnight.
Angel Food Pie
6 egg whites
3/4 c. sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
1 baked pie crust
Beat eggs until frothy. Gradually add sugar and vanilla until stiff peaks form. Put in baked pie shell and bake at 250 degrees for about 30 minutes or until slightly brown.
