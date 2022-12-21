Our annual Letters to Santa special section was published Tuesday, December 20, but we didn’t have room for some late arrivals from Ms. Adams’ first grade class at Rushville Elementary. So, without further ado, here they are.
Dear Santa,
I want gymnautics
stuff and a bunny and a puppy and a turtle
toys and robot bird and a phone and
do your reindeer like karits and $100K
and 100 lol dolls and baby yoda toys and nail polish
and a bird and a apple.
— Karter W.
Dear Santa,
A truck.
— Kye K.
Dear Santa,
I wish for the bigs shqish mallo ever a new bike
pogo stick a cat!
— Josie M.
Dear Santa,
Mis Adums stept on your elf I
am veree a siotid
for Kris mis I osoe wunt
a jrone I like you
Santa I osoe wunt
A blaicint I osoe wunt a snoe vak you.
— Charlie B.
Dear Santa
I want a army suit an
a parel and kan i have a
rc car
— Ryder F.
Dear Santa
I want a flower dress
— Emma G.
Dear Santa
I want a DJ board
and a bird and
what cookies
do you like and what
food do the like.
Do you have Rotof
the red nose Reindeer?
— Mira S.
Dear Santa
ie wutt ae dif ibig
rc car cat dog
gilly suit
gl pro 100 Pokemon
cards elf
— Branson R.
Dear Santa
I want dinosaur
Reindeer.
— Lily R.
Dear Santa
10000 Pokemon for Wyatt
Pless. Tu roinder lik crares or not,
— Wyatt C.
Dear Santa
rc car Pokemon cards
Bike WWE toys
ds bord xbox choler
wach. I have being good.
goof cart 22k pokmon cards
charsard card
madin 23 madin 22
guche shart (shirt).
— Jayce M.
Dear Santa
I bion good
I what diver suit.
I what nut cracker.
I what new truck.
I what a minecraft
plushe. I what a bike.
— Jaxsen M.
Dear Santa
I want a Pokemon board
I want 100 Pokemon cards
I want to no duz yor rander lik karits.
— Joseph R.
Dear Santa
I wunt a bogo bol and a tablet.
I have ben good. How mene cookies
can you eat. Do your reindeer lieke oats.
— Millie L.
Dear Santa
I want a bike 100 LOL dolls
cat flower dress bathing suit.
Ado the reindeer want carrts?
— Abigail L.
Dear Santa
I want all 10000 Pokemon cards
and rc car and a gold ps4 cutrollr
and a Ps5 and a cunpewter
and a nintendo switch and a DJ board
and madin 24 for ps4
and nike shoes and a toy lambergene
and 10000 gold pokemon cards.
— Luca M.
Dear Santa
I want my 2 front teeth.
I want a big bag of ice.
I want 1000 Pokemon cards.
dus your reindeer eat carits.
I want lacke box plushe!
— Stormie B.
