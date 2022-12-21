Xmas image

Our annual Letters to Santa special section was published Tuesday, December 20, but we didn’t have room for some late arrivals from Ms. Adams’ first grade class at Rushville Elementary. So, without further ado, here they are.

Dear Santa,

I want gymnautics

stuff and a bunny and a puppy and a turtle

toys and robot bird and a phone and

do your reindeer like karits and $100K

and 100 lol dolls and baby yoda toys and nail polish

and a bird and a apple.

— Karter W.

Dear Santa,

A truck.

— Kye K.

Dear Santa,

I wish for the bigs shqish mallo ever a new bike

pogo stick a cat!

— Josie M.

Dear Santa,

Mis Adums stept on your elf I

am veree a siotid

for Kris mis I osoe wunt

a jrone I like you

Santa I osoe wunt

A blaicint I osoe wunt a snoe vak you.

— Charlie B.

Dear Santa

I want a army suit an

a parel and kan i have a

rc car

— Ryder F.

Dear Santa

I want a flower dress

— Emma G.

Dear Santa

I want a DJ board

and a bird and

what cookies

do you like and what

food do the like.

Do you have Rotof

the red nose Reindeer?

— Mira S.

Dear Santa

ie wutt ae dif ibig

rc car cat dog

gilly suit

gl pro 100 Pokemon

cards elf

— Branson R.

Dear Santa

I want dinosaur

Reindeer.

— Lily R.

Dear Santa

10000 Pokemon for Wyatt

Pless. Tu roinder lik crares or not,

— Wyatt C.

Dear Santa

rc car Pokemon cards

Bike WWE toys

ds bord xbox choler

wach. I have being good.

goof cart 22k pokmon cards

charsard card

madin 23 madin 22

guche shart (shirt).

— Jayce M.

Dear Santa

I bion good

I what diver suit.

I what nut cracker.

I what new truck.

I what a minecraft

plushe. I what a bike.

— Jaxsen M.

Dear Santa

I want a Pokemon board

I want 100 Pokemon cards

I want to no duz yor rander lik karits.

— Joseph R.

Dear Santa

I wunt a bogo bol and a tablet.

I have ben good. How mene cookies

can you eat. Do your reindeer lieke oats.

— Millie L.

Dear Santa

I want a bike 100 LOL dolls

cat flower dress bathing suit.

Ado the reindeer want carrts?

— Abigail L.

Dear Santa

I want all 10000 Pokemon cards

and rc car and a gold ps4 cutrollr

and a Ps5 and a cunpewter

and a nintendo switch and a DJ board

and madin 24 for ps4

and nike shoes and a toy lambergene

and 10000 gold pokemon cards.

— Luca M.

Dear Santa

I want my 2 front teeth.

I want a big bag of ice.

I want 1000 Pokemon cards.

dus your reindeer eat carits.

I want lacke box plushe!

— Stormie B.

