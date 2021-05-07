GREENSBURG - Mental illness is a disease. Like other physical illnesses, a mental illness has nothing to do with personal strengths or weaknesses, willpower or mortality. Just as other diseases have specific symptoms and treatments, mental illnesses can be accurately diagnosed and effectively treated.
Let's review facts about mental illness.
Mental illness can strike anyone at any time. At any given time, between 30 and 45 million Americans, nearly one in five people, are suffering from some form of mental illness that requires professional treatment.
Twelve million children suffer from autism, depression and other diseases that left untreated interfere with normal development.
Thirteen million Americans suffer from alcohol abuse or dependence and another 12.5 million Americans suffer from drug abuse or dependence.
One and a half million Americans suffer from schizophrenic disorders and 300 million new cases occur each year.
Many Americans are suffering from depression, manic depression and other depressive disorders. About 15% of the population will suffer from at least one episode of major depression during their lifetime.
Nearly one-fourth of the elderly who are written off as senile actually suffer mental illness that can be effectively treated. The personal and social costs of mental illnesses are similar to those for heart disease and cancer.
Direct costs of mental illness are estimated to be $20.9 billion a year. Direct costs of substance abuse disorders are estimated to be $109 billion a year. Added to indirect costs, the total cost of substance abuse rises to between $185 and $199 billion a year.
Studies by the U.S. Alcohol, Drug Abuse and Mental Health Administration indicate men are more likely to suffer from drug and alcohol abuse and personality disorders and women are at higher risk for suffering from depression and anxiety disorders. All these disorders can be effectively treated.
Treatment is available, but only one in five people who have a mental illness seek help.
Medications effectively stop acute symptoms in 80% of all patients. Psychotherapy, behavior therapy, and medications effectively treat these illnesses.
Why is it alright to have a broken arm or leg and seek treatment but not OK when the brain is hurt?
Tell someone how you feel. People want their relatives and friends to have good mental health. Don't let yourself drown in your misery. Please, seek help! Contact the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill www,namiindiana.org or 317-925-9399.
