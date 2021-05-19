Looks like we are having some rain and some sunny days. I hope the farmers will be able to get their crops in soon because next it will be haying season. Living in the country, we need to be on the lookout for big farm equipment through the summer season. Just drive slow and give them plenty of room.
My big garden doesn’t need too much attention. I have one tomato plant, four pepper plants, and several kinds of herbs. So I will again be looking forward for those fresh fruits and vegetables from the area Farmers Markets. They always have good, fresh produce.
Here are some more of the Open Class fair classes:
Flowers
Arrangements
Class 1 zinnias
Class 2 – garden flowers in a recycled container
Class 3 – deciduous or evergreen – one cut stem
a. flowering branch
b. branch of evergreen
Class 4 – miniature arrangement – fresh or dried in appropriate container
Class 5 – Roadside Beauty
Cut flowers – horticultural specimen- displayed appropriately
Class 1- rose
Class 2 – gladioli
Class 3 – day lily
Class 4 – other flowers
Class 5 – hosta foliage
Class 6 – ornamental grasses
Plants
Class 1 – blooming plants- plant grown predominately for its bloom. Must be blooming and potted by the entrant. Indoor or outdoor plant
Class 2 – foliage plant- must be grown prodominately for its foliage. Must be potted by entrAnt
Class 3 – succulents
Class 4 – fair gardens A. miniature
Class 5 – cottage garden -incorporating herbs (simiiar to fairy garden but with only herbs
Garden
Class 1 – green snap beans – 12 on a plate
Class 2 – potatoes – 5 on a plate
class 3 – onions – 5 on a plate -leave 3 inch stem and trim root end
Class 4- tomatoes, ripe or green, 5 on a plate
class 5 – squash, 1 on a plate
class 6 – head of cabbage, leave outer leaves on
class 7 – cucumber, 3 on a plate
class 8 – peppers, an kind, 3 on a plate
class 9 – A “believe it or not flower or vegetable from garden – extra large, fancy shape etc.
a – flower
b. vegetable
For all the details about the Open Class entries, booklets are available at the Extension office.
Easy Chicken Casserole
1/2 c. margarine or butter
1/3 c. flour
1.c. milk
salt and pepper to taste 1 cup chicken broth
1 3 oz. can sliced mushrooms
2 c. cubed and cooked chicken
8 oz. noodles, cooked and drained
1/3 c. Parmesan cheese
Melt margarine in a saucepan over low heat, then whisk in flour until smooth, Gradually whisk in the milk then the broth and cook until thickened. Stir in salt, pepper and mushrooms. Add chicken and noodles and cheese. Put in a greased 8-cup casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Makes six servings.
Grape and Pineapple Salad
1 c. sour cream
8 oz. cream cheese , softened
1 c. whipped topping
1 1/2.c. sifted powdered sugar
1 tsp. fresh lemon juice
3 lb. seedless grapes
1 13 oz. can pineapple chunks, drained.
Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl and stir until the grapes are coated. Cover and refrigerate overnight before serving. Makes six to eight servings.
Strawberry Applesauce Mold
1 3 oz. pkg strawberry gelatin
1 c. boiling water
1 10 oz. pkg frozen strawberries, undrained
1 T. lemon juice
1 c. applesauce
1 c. sour cream
1 c. small marshmallows
Dissolve gelatin in boiling water; stir in strawberries and let thaw. Blend in applesauce and lemon juice. Pour into a square pan until chilled and set. Combine sour cream and marshmallows and spread on gelatin. Cover and chill several hours. Cut in squares and serve with fresh strawberries.
Strawberry Muffins
1 3/4 c. flour
3/4 tsp. salt
1/2 c. sugar
2 tsp. baking powder
2 eggs, beaten
1/4 c. melted butter
3/4 c. milk
1 c. fresh sliced strawberries,drained
Combine dry ingredients, add melted butter to beaten eggs and stir in milk. Quickly stir dry ingredients into egg mixture with a few strokes. Do not overmix batter. Fold in strawberries before dry ingredients are completely moist. Pour batter into greased muffin tins. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes.
