GREENSBURG – We would like to wish all mothers, grandmothers and great-grandmothers a happy Mother’s Day this weekend. Every mother enjoys a card, a phone call or a visit from their children. I remember when my kids were young and they always came home from school with a card, a poem, and even sometimes a flower they had grown. That was great work on the part of the teacher, and I always enjoyed them and saved them for a long time (and may even still have some).
As I was looking through the Open Class booklet for the fair, the Antique class always interests me. One of the categories is old books. This reminded me of my mother-in-law’s Watkins Cook Book that I have and still use sometimes. It was first published in 1936 with 175,000 copies and a second printing of 500,000 copies. They offered a cookbook of practical tested recipes and, of course, advertised their Watkins products. The cookbook states there were over 10,000 Watkins dealers delivering over 300 products, including food products, cleansers, soaps, household medicine products as well as livestock and poultry preparations and, of course, delivered to your door. Their products are still available and some of their ointments are the best you can buy.
I know their recipes don’t contain cake and pudding mixes or instant products, but I will give you a few you may want to try. I know you don’t need an instapot or air fryer for these!
Ham Loaf
2 lb. smoked ham (ground fine)
1 lb. pork (ground fine)
3 eggs
1 c. soft bread crumbs, softened in milk
Season with dry mustard and pepper
Bake in a moderate oven
Sauce for the ham
1/3 c. sugar
½ c. vinegar
4 tsp. dry mustard
1 pt. cream
3 egg yolks
Paprika
Blend dry ingredients, add to beaten egg yolks, Add cream, cook slowly in a double boiler stirring constantly until mixture is thickened. Serve over the ham.
Cabbage Salad
2 c. shredded cabbage
1 pimento
1 green pepper
Salt
¾ c. shredded pineapple
Celery salt
Paprika
½ c. salad dressing
1/3 c. chopped celery
Mix all ingredients with boiled salad dressing. Add paprika.
Nut Cake
½ c. butter, cream well
1½ c. sugar
¾ c. milk
2 c. flour
4 egg whites
1 c. walnut meats, chopped
2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. vanilla
1 c. coconut
Blend all ingredients, then add beaten egg whites. Bake either in a loaf or layers.
Apple Dessert
1¾ c. bread crumbs
¾ c. sugar
8 apples
Butter
Cinnamon
2 T. water
Mix crumbs with melted butter, place layer crumbs in bottom buttered baking dish, then sliced apples, dot with butter, crumbs and apples. Top with crumbs. Bake slowly.
I hope you enjoyed the recipes. Does it bring back memories of our mothers and grandmothers?
