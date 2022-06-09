GREENSBURG – Buddy and I had a new experience last week. Buddy is kind of stubborn and wouldn’t get out of the car when I’d drive up to the old Animal Medical Hospital. No, it took at least two people to leave the office, approach the car, and work hard to take him in the office so he could see the doctor.
Last week we went to the new office out on Neil Solgere Way for the first time. Buddy, innocent little boy that he is, enthusiastically jumped out of the car ready for a new experience, knowing that just about everybody loves him and pets him and talks nicely to him. So in we go and the young woman who greeted us was immediately taken in by Buddy’s natural charm, which he expected and appreciated..
So we wait for a bit and then here comes Dr. Hank Martin. “Well, hello there Buddy,” he said. Buddy looked confused, looked at me accusingly, but decided to cling to me by jumping on my lap in a speedy manner. Then Dr. Hank started talking kindly to him for a bit, learned what he was there for, then picked him up and sat him on the table all the while talking sympathetically to him. Buddy sat there reasonably still until it was time for what the doctor called the “anal gland” check. At that point Buddy screamed and made quite a fuss. But the doctor was finished so he settled down and insisted on going to the car.
Long ago, probably in the early 1980s, I spent nearly a day with Dr. Hank as he went about his practice. What is etched into my memory is standing well away from the table and watching as he performed a Cesarean section on a soon to be mother dog who just couldn’t give birth the regular way. Although I averted my eyes at some of the steps he took with a knife, I’ve never forgotten how it felt to see the tiny, and I do mean tiny, babies who were all healthy. I was happy and felt only a little weak from the experience.
Next, I went with Dr. Hank to a farm where a cow was having some kind of trouble. I didn’t get close. In fact, I stayed on the other side of the fenced area. I remember thinking what a contrast it was to see a doctor delivering tiny puppies and then seeing him move the cow around as he tried to see what the problem was. Having only seen him as he took care of our Dalmatians, it was the first time seeing in person just what the life of a veterinarian is like.
Dr. Bales was the other vet at that time and has since retired. Sue and Dr. Hank’s son Dr. Craig Martin is now working with his dad in the practice. When I followed Dr. Hank around Craig probably was not even born yet. I asked Dr. Hank if another Vet would be hired and he replied that he hopes to hire two. Sounds good. I asked if one could be just out of vet school and the other could be quite experienced. He just smiled. I asked if he planned to retire anytime soon and he said no.
The new AMH is much like a human hospital and parking is way better than at the old building on 10th Street. The room for surgery seems much like the surgery in a human hospital with a room where the pre-anesthesia screening is done. There are also areas for wellness care, surgical care, radiology and laboratory spaces, all of which makes me feel secure about Buddy being around until we both set off on our trip to where neither of us will need doctors.
On another subject, I hope you’ll be able to watch the Bicentennial Parade Saturday. I’m gonna wave atcha.
