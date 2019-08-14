MUNCIE – Saturday (Aug. 17), the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) will host Aviation Adventure Day to celebrate the seventh annual National Model Aviation Day.
The free event will take place this weekend at AMA headquarters, 5161 E. Memorial Drive, Muncie, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (ET). Families and the public are invited to attend.
“Aviation Adventure Day is a great opportunity for everyone to experience a fun-filled day of model aircraft flying and activities for all ages. Our seventh annual celebration is not to be missed,” said Chad Budreau, Executive Director of AMA.
Aviation Adventure Day will bring together hundreds of aviation enthusiasts and members of the AMA to enjoy flying model aircraft and family friendly activities for all ages.
Activities include full-scale plane rides for kids ages eight to 17, model airplane simulators and flights, rocket launches, disc golf, hands-on learning in the museum and much more.
For more information on the activities that will be available at Aviation Adventure Day, visit: www.nmadmuncie.org.
As part of National Model Aviation Day, AMA clubs across the country will host hundreds of free events to benefit local charities and highlight the importance of model aviation. Flying model aircraft is more than a hobby; it is an effective tool to encourage young people to explore careers in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields that continue to be vital to our future.
For more information and a full list of National Model Aviation Day events across the country visit: http://nationalmodelaviationday.org/find-an-event/.
The Academy of Model Aeronautics, founded in 1936, serves as the nation’s collective voice for approximately 200,000 modelers in 2,400 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico.
Headquartered in Muncie, AMA is a membership organization representing those who fly model aircraft for recreational and educational purposes.
For more information, visit www.modelaircraft.org.
– Information provided
