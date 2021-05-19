This last column about the ag mural on the building at the corner of East and Main streets will highlight a few small items.
Members of my family visiting from Louisville found it beautiful, amazing, marvelous, etc. We think Beverly Wilson is a wonderful artist and generous to share her talent with everyone without any compensation except appreciation. I doubt that happens much in large cities. That doesn’t take anything away from the other murals in our county seat. There’s room for talent here.
I’ll repeat what was said in the first column about the painting: Please take someone who may not be able to drive now, or someone who has been ill, or little ones, to see it. I’ve been there and heard parents tell about it and seen little ones who have been fascinated.
Some favorites include the robin painted with its feet planted firmly on a wire fence with morning glories all around. We must look for a while to see the smaller things, and it’s worth the trips.
The rabbit “Miss Millicent” is a treasure. Don’t miss “Miss Rozzie,” the duck, daffodils and other spring beauties growing in the fence row. Look for the caterpillar and butterflies, that cute frog, the praying mantis, grasshopper, dragonfly and ladybugs along here. Now look for the lizard among the flowers. And you mustn’t miss the cute pig and the spider and its web. A field mouse sitting on the fence. The boots hanging on the wire fence in memory of Bud and Shirley Mozingo, neighbors to Beverly and her parents. Bud bought a wagon load of shoes at auction and nailed them to the fence posts. After that their road was called “Shoe Road.”
Look and you’ll see a turtle and a bluebird that Beverly calls “Bluebird of Happiness” for a friend. Sunflowers, a hen, a rooster and chicks are there, and a snake curled on some rocks. Snakes help keep certain varmints in check.
You’ll see more than I can describe. The lilac bush with a hummingbird over it; two cats resting below is special to me. On one of the lilac branches are the words, “In memory of Tracey Smyser.” I didn’t know the artist was going to do that, but there are many things in this painting that will mean something special to us.
At the very end (on the side of the building) Beverly painted her dad on his favorite tractor with what looks like a halo above his head. The picture was taken at his last tractor pull. He knew how to blow smoke rings from his exhaust pipe. As he was leaving the tractor pull he blew one final ring. It looked like a halo above his head. Beverly caught it in a photograph.
A note from the artist:
“Pat, When I first started painting this mural, I thought I was doing it for myself as a way to deal with the grief I felt after losing my dad and brother. Grief is a difficult process to go through. What I didn’t expect were the reactions I received as people walked down to visit me as I painted. For example, an elderly lady commented, ‘You will never know how many lives you impacted by painting this mural. We needed this and the timing could not have been better.’ I will always remember her kind words. I will always be grateful to the people that expressed their appreciation, especially you Pat. I was able to paint a story that existed in my mind, but you were so kind to put that story into words and share it with others. The community has looked forward to reading your columns for as long as I can remember. Your columns make their way into our homes via our mailboxes. That is why I painted the mailbox on the front of the building. It is wrapped in the lilacs and dedicated to you with the words ‘Pat, thank you for the stories’...not just the stories you wrote about the mural, but ALL of the stories that you have written (will write) for us over the years. As I prepare to add the final brushstrokes, I have learned the power of kindness. The kindness we give and receive can get us through some of our most difficult times. Thanks for your kindness, Beverly”.
