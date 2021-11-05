Usually, I am not easily offended, nor do I easily lose my temper.
Very few things offend me, and I have found that to be a very good practice.
Not being easily ticked off, I enjoy when other people are ticked off, particularly by little things they have no control over.
Then the story backfired on me!
It was the season of the “Love Bugs” that happens every year. This past year seems to have been my worst experience.
It was love bugs, mosquitoes, and flies. I suppose they have a purpose in this world, but I have yet to discover what that purpose is. Their purpose is not well suited to me personally.
When morning came, I went outside to get into my vehicle to go to the church office; as soon as I stepped outside, a bunch of love bugs hit me.
Walking towards my vehicle, I was swatting left and right, up and down and every swat hit some kind of bug.
No matter where I went that day, there was some kind of bug following me. Why do they have to be so loving?
I was in Publix, and as I was walking down an aisle a mosquito landed on my nose. Without thinking, I swatted it as hard as I could. Yeah, the mosquito was dead. Yeah, my nose was bleeding.
When I got to the counter to pay for my product, the cashier looked at me and smiled very heartily. I just stared back at him with a grimace that I hadn’t used for a long time.
I said to him very snarly, “It’s my body, my swat.”
I suppose I never learned a lesson, but I swatted my nose and my cheek and my chin several times that week. I guess it’s just a habit.
Once a fly flew into my mouth, and believe me, it was no Apple Fritter. I still have that nasty taste in my mouth.
Several days later, I was in Publix again, and the bugs were still in operational mode. Everywhere I went, there was some bug.
I swatted myself several times, and fortunately, there was no blood. But I did get a few bugs that will not be bugging me ever again.
Walking around the store, I tried avoiding the bugs as much as possible. When finished, I went to the cashier to pay for my products.
As I was standing there, all of a sudden, somebody slapped me on the back.
I turned around, looked, and a guy said, “I did you a favor. There was a bug crawling up your back, and I killed it for you.”
Looking at him, I said, “My body, my swat.”
Very soberly, I apologized, and I just laughed and said, “That’s okay. That’s one down and a zillion more to go.”
We both laughed a little, and I checked out and went to my car.
As I was driving home I happen to think of a verse in the Old Testament. “Take us the foxes, the little foxes, that spoil the vines: for our vines have tender grapes” (Song of Solomon 2:15).
That got me thinking of those little bugs that were creating such havoc in my life. It’s the little things that you don’t think of at the time that do all the damage. My focus usually is on the “big” things in my life, which allows those “little” things to do most of the damage.
