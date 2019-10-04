Through the years, I have experienced one dilemma after another.

I remember my father once told me, “Son, when life delivers you a dilemma, make lemonade out of it.” To which I looked at him with a big grin and said, “Is there any dilemma I can make a root beer out of it?”

On my wedding day, I grinned all day long and nobody ever had to ask me the question, “What are you grinning about?” Everybody knew.

After my wedding, however, everything changed. I have no regrets or anything of that nature. While I am saying this, you can imagine I am grinning. Nothing has made me happier in life than marrying the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage.

My wife and I were sitting in the living room having a cup of coffee and talking. As we were talking unbeknownst to me, I was grinning. It is something that happens automatically to me.

“What are you,” my wife said in a very somber tone, “grinning about?”

“Oh,” I said, “I was just thinking about the first time we met.” Then I laughed heartily.

“What was so funny about that?”

That was the beginning of trying to explain why I grinned all the time. I explained to her how that day was the real beginning of my life. Then, she grinned. That began a wonderful conversation of those beginning days of our life.

I well remember the time my wife was walking around the house everywhere. I stopped her and said, “What are you doing?”

“I’m looking for my glasses.”

I thought I was being set up so I grinned very cheerfully.

“What are you grinning about? Have you,” she snapped, “seen my glasses?”

I did not know what to say because I could see her glasses on the top of her head where she often puts them.

Then she discovered where her glasses were and just looked at me. I was still grinning.

Recently, she had some problems with her back and I called the ambulance to take her to the local ER and the doctors begin to work on her.

One of the medications they used was some form of morphine. I let my daughters oversee that because that was completely above my pay scale.

On the wall was a very nice picture of a landscape with trees and bushes and so forth. I noticed my wife looking at that picture and then she said, “Isn’t a very nice picture of a pickle?”

She then looked at me and said, “What are you grinning about?”

One of my daughters said, “I guess the medication is starting to kick in.”

I have been enjoying my grinning ever since. Occasionally my wife will look at me and say, “You’re not still grinning about the pickle are you?”

“Why no,” I say, trying to hide a grin, “have you found your glasses yet?”

Trust me when I say, she did not grin back at me.

Thinking about this I was reminded of one of David’s Psalms. “Then was our mouth filled with laughter, and our tongue with singing: then said they among the heathen, The Lord hath done great things for them” (Psalm 126:2).

My philosophy has been, find something every day to grin about and you will have a happy life along with fresh lemonade.

Dr. James L. Snyder, pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, lives with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage in Ocala, FL. Call him at 352-687-4240 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.

Tags

Recommended for you