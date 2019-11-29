GREENSBURG - I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving Day! Thanksgiving is such a wonderful time of the year. We are in the thick middle of autumn, most of the trees have lost their leaves, and the harvest is in, for the most part.
This is a great time of the year for families to come together and celebrate the holiday, catching up on what has happened over the past year and seeing how much the nieces, nephews and other children of the family have grown since last seen.
Thanksgiving also means that Advent and Christmas are just around the corner. From here on out to Christmas there will be shopping, gift-giving and stress, all wrapped up in one neat bundle.
But, let’s not forget the food around the holidays. I don’t mean the great recipes for the main courses and that secret recipe of oyster dressing, but the desserts. In particular, chocolate pie.
I will confess there isn’t a piece of pie I don’t like. Today, I am going to focus on one type of pie and my personal experience with it as a child.
By the time I was 11 years of age, I had spent quite a bit of time watching my grandmother cook. She was raised in Southeastern Kentucky in a family of three brothers and one sister. These kids learned how to take care of themselves in the coal mining towns where they lived. Their dad was a coal miner and the money wasn’t great, so they learned how to live on what they had and the groceries they could afford from the company store.
I knew my great-grandmother for the first eight years of my life and then she died, but in those eight years I discovered where my grandmother got her skills from in the kitchen.
I can’t tell you how many pies I have seen these two ladies bake, but I can tell you there never was a bad pie. Whether it was a fruit pie or a cream pie, delicious was the word.
I will tell you the one thing that made these pies so good was the crust. You see, neither one of these great cooks ever used Crisco. They used lard! That’s right, the product that can be bad for your cholesterol, lard!
OK, back to when I was 11 years of age. As you may remember from my previous writings, I was raised by my grandmother. On Wednesday night, she was getting ready for bible study at the church and I convinced her that I was responsible enough to stay home alone.
She agreed to that arrangement, and as soon as she was out the door I went into the kitchen and found what I would need to make a pie. I wanted to surprise her, and surprise her I did!
I found a cookbook that laid out the process. She had some ready-made pie crusts and a package of chocolate pudding mix. I knew this would not be like one her “made from scratch” pies, but it would suffice.
I lit the oven, set the temperature and proceeded to get the dough ready. I took the rolling pin and rolled out the dough, placed it in the pie pan and set it aside. I then made the chocolate filling and poured it in the pie shell. As I was putting the pie in the oven, it dawned on me that I had missed a very important step in this process - the pie dough was to be baked first before putting the filling in it so, I scraped the chocolate filling out of the pie shell as best I could and put the pie dough in the oven.
A few minutes later, when the pie shell was done, I removed it, replaced the chocolate and let it stand to firm up. OK, the filling had already firmed so I did the best I could with it. Next came the meringue. You know, the egg whites that are beaten until real fluffy and place on top of a cream pie.
I think the page in that recipe book had changed to another page because the next ingredient I saw on the list was vinegar. So, I added a little bit of vinegar and beat, beat and beat those egg whites. I must confess, they didn’t fluff up like grandma’s did, but I got enough to put on top of the pie.
When she walked in the door of the kitchen her eyes got really big as she asked, “What in God’s name have you done?” I smiled and presented her with a very poorly put together chocolate pie, and a much messed up kitchen. She took one look at the pie and asked what kind of pie it was supposed to be. I told her proudly that it was a chocolate pie. At that point, the only thing she could do was break out in laughter.
She thanked me for trying, but requested that I try my hand at baking when she is home. I wish we had these smartphones back then so I could have taken some pictures, especially of her expression.
The next time you have a piece of chocolate pie, remember me!
Have a wonderful rest of your Thanksgiving weekend.
