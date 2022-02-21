RUSHVILLE - My pal, Norm Voiles, sent me some of his pal’s, Jack, very interesting but unverified material that I thought you’d find interesting. It’s about how much life has changed over the last 100 years. It’s amazing how much things have changed since 1922. As Jack puts it, “It’s amazing what a difference a century makes.”
For example, the average life expectancey for men in 1922 was only 47 years.
This next one that sounds a little suspect. Jack contends that that gasoline was only sold in drug store in 1922. I’m not sure that’s true, although I suppose it could be.
On the household convenience front, Jack writes that only 14% of homes had a bathtub in 1922. When you stop to think about the country as a whole that makes sense. I can imagine lots of rural homes still using a wash tub back then, and everybody in the family getting their turn on a Saturday night!
Back in 1922, I can believe that only 8% of homes had a telephone.
The reader must remember that back then electricity hadn’t reached rural homes until the 1930s. That would have meant no electric lights, no electric appliances, and very little of what we take for granted today. Imagine young people surviving today without the ability to recharge their iPhones. Society, as we know it, would absolutely fall apart without iPhones!
If you could afford a car, which most people couldn’t, the speed limit in most cities was 10 miles per hour. In 1922, the tallest structure in the world was the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. I’ve seen the Eiffel Tower and it’s pretty tall, but nothing like other structures all over the world today.
The average wage in the United States was 22 cents per hour back in 1922. While a wage like that may sound unbelievable, I can remember the price of salt-rising bread was something like 29 cents a loaf back in the 1950s.
The point is, the cost of goods and services in the 1920s was very low.
The average worker made between $100 and $200 per year! A good accountant could expect to earn about $2,000 per year in 1922. A dentist could earn slightly more at $2,500 per year. A veterinarian might earn between $1,500 and $4,000 per year, which, considering the fact that we were largely an agricultural economy in the 1920s, really isn’t all that surprising. One the other hand, a mechanical engineer in those days might earn as much as $5,000 per year.
In 1922, more than 95% of all births took place at home, and 90% of all doctors had no college education. Instead, they attended so-called medical schools, many of which were condemned in the press. and the government at the time described them as “substandard.”
In the produce department, eggs sold for 14 cents per dozen. Sugar was four cents per pound. Coffee was a mere 15 cents per pound.
Back in the '20s, women typically washed their hair once a month with Borax or egg yolks for shampoo. That’s difficult to imagine today.
You’ll find this one surprising! The five leading causes of death back then were pneumonia, flu, tuberculosis, diarrhea, heart disease and stroke.
The American flag only had 45 stars in 1922.
The population of Las Vegas was only 30 people.
Crossword puzzles, canned beer, and iced tea hadn’t been invented yet.
There was neither a Mother’s Day or a Father’s Day.
Just two out of every 10 adults couldn't read or write, and only 6% of all Americans had graduated from high school in 1922.
Marijuana, heroin, and morphine were sold over the counter at drugstores. Back in the 1920s pharmacy ads said, “Heroin clears the complexion, gives buoyancy to the mind, regulates the stomach, bowels, and is a perfect guardian of health!” That statement alone tells you how far we’ve come in only 100 years!
Eighteen percent of households had at least one full-time servant or domestic help. Of course, that’s not all that surprising considering the huge number of legal immigrants who were coming here as a result of the destruction caused by World War I.
With no place else to go, many people from war-torn Europe immigrated to the United States from Western Europe.
In the violent 1920s there were about 230 murders reported in the entire United States during 1922.
My, oh my, how things have changed in this country in only 100 years. Hard to believe, isn’t it?
That’s —30— for this week.
