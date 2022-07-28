If you read Bill Rethlake’s story in the Daily News about the Bicentennial Memorial Banners program last Friday, then you know it is an outstanding and ever so touching program. The ribbon cutting ceremony came near the end of the program at the Decatur County Memorial Hospital’s side yard. Success! Actually, it was perfect and honored our veterans in a noble and faithful manner.
I was sitting smack dab in the sun and it was mighty hot, but those of us who attended were not complaining. Not every person who wished they could be there could be, but the crowd was much larger than expected. According to Rethlake’s story, there were around 200 people in attendance. Many had to stand, but no one complained.
By the way, I learned that if you would like to see all of the veterans whose photo is on the banners you can go to this site: https://www.dccfound.org/
Every person, organization or business – or anyone else who had a part in getting this program done in such a respectful way – deserves our thanks. But then, John Pratt hasn’t made a single error in judgment this year while serving as the coordinator for the Bicentennial.
The truth is that Decatur County is filled now and seems to have always been filled with citizens who have, during their lifetime, done more than was ever required or expected of them. They have lived in every part of the nine townships in our county. And the men and women who have gone to war or served in our armed forces have also lived in every area of our county.
John Pratt said about last Friday’s event that Friday’s ribbon cutting was such a special event, so steeped in history.
“There were many, many examples of that history, but to give you just one example, there were nine living Bronze Star recipients from Korea, Vietnam, and Afghanistan present. My thanks to all who attended, Visit Greensburg for sponsoring the entire Bicentennial, Mayor Josh Marsh and the City of Greensburg, Green Signs, Decatur County Memorial Hospital for hosting, Decatur County Community Foundation and Dawn Lowe and the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce who orchestrated Friday’s event.”
He said it well.
We were given a “Visitors Guide” by the Visit Greensburg organization, the one mentioned above by John. It has the purpose of the organization, some key sites, districts that anyone who visits might want to visit. It has photographs of the city including the bison on the courthouse square with the corn horns and other decorations on it. The Farmer’s Market is pictured, as are the restaurants. Arts and culture, with some of the of the paintings around town, is pictured. You can see the site at visitgreensburg.com.
I wish the one on E. Main by Beverly Wilson could have been shown, but I understand.
I know that the Decatur County Community Foundation and Nobbe Productions were important in getting this project to its flawless conclusion. Tami Wenning said, “Through the Ella Jo Briggs Veterans Field of Interest Fund, the Foundation was able to support this historic project.” Decatur County Memorial Hospital gave us a 64-page booklet that is filled with photographs going back to 1922 when the hospital was completed and ready for the first patient. It tells the first patient in 1922, the first birth in 1922 and the first triplets who born there in 1953. It also tells of each expansion, and there have been several.
Amy Harden designed the book, Bryan Robbins and Phyllis Winters wrote the information included and decided what should go in it. Robbins is director of The Economic Development Corporation of Greensburg/Decatur County.
In an event that was nothing short of a treat, part of the pleasure for me that day was seeing so many people I hadn’t seen for a long time, including World War II veteran Wilbur Tressler.
I thank everybody who had a hand in making the event happen.
