RUSHVILLE — On Sept. 4, 2019, National Active and Retired Federal Employee (NARFE) Indiana chapter 813 held their monthly meeting at the Elks Lodge in Rushville.
The guest speaker was Tabitha Cottrell, Rushville Animal Shelter Director. She told the group about the work the animal shelter is doing to help the stray and abandoned animals of Rush County. Tabitha was very knowledgeable and answered all the questions (and there were quite a few) the group asked. She has been asked to return in 2020 for another chat.
For the Oct. 2 meeting, Barb Miller is scheduled to be the guest speaker. She will discuss scams and other issues pertinent to seniors.
For the Nov. 6 meeting, a representative from Blue Cross/Blue Shield is scheduled to discuss federal health options for the upcoming year 2020.
