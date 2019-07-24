MUNCIE — The National Association of Rocketry (NAR) will host its 61st National Association of Rocketry Festival at the International Aeromodeling Center, headquarters of the AMA, July 27-Aug. 3, 2019. The group invites the public to attend the event for demonstrations, competitions, make-and-take, and much more.
“NAR and AMA, along with Wright Stuff Rocketeers and Rocketeers of Central Indiana, are proud to host this event in Muncie, Indiana, at no cost for spectators and for those interested in learning more about model rocketry,” stated Mandee Mikulski, director of development for the AMA. “The eight-day festival has something for everyone and is a perfect mix of fun and education.”
Free for the kids
Make and Take contest: Build an AMA Alpha glider and an Estes Alpha rocket. You can then fly them and have your flights timed to see whose models stay airborne the longest. The times will be tallied, and the top pilots with the greatest total times will receive trophies and some great prizes! All pilots get to keep their gliders and rockets.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27 and 28. If you have never flown a model rocket or a hand-launched glider, give it a try!
Fly it/Take it: If you 13 years old or younger, you can fly a model rocket for free! Come to the main tent at the NAR Annual Meet sport range, where you will find a selection of model rockets from which to choose. You can then go to the sport range and fly your rocket!
After your flight, you can keep your rocket. If you want to make additional flights, you can purchase more motors and wadding from one of the vendors at the sport range.
The Fly it/Take it program will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 29-Aug. 2.
Spectators are welcome to attend the event at any time to watch the rocketeers launch and enjoy their passion for model rocketry. You won’t want to miss the night-time launch from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. July 28.
For more information, visit https://www.nar.org/site/naram-61-rocketry-festival or http://www.modelaircraft.org.
– Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.