SPICELAND - The 18th Anniversary of the National Road Yard Sale Festival will be held June 2 to 6.
This annual event spans more than 800 miles and draws visitors to what is now known as U.S. Hwy. 40 from near and far!
The festival was independently created for each community along the National Road to showcase what makes them unique. Past events have drawn in thousands of people to the old pike towns.
It’s a great way for residents along the National Road to make some extra money and promote businesses and tourism.
The success of the event relies on the businesses, vendors and people on the National Road to conduct yard sales.
Antiques, furniture, fresh garden produce, glassware and collectibles, and in some locations Amish treats will be available during the sale.
The National Road was built between 1811 and 1834 to reach the western settlements. It was also the first federally funded road in U.S. history, and stretches from Baltimore to St. Louis. The yard sale provides travelers with the opportunity to explore the many attractions on the "Road That Built The Nation" such as the James Whitcomb Riley Museum in Greenfield, Huddleston Farmhouse Inn Museum in Cambridge City, and the Zane-Grey National Road Museum in Norwich, Ohio.
Many people plan future vacations around their yard sale experiences.
For more information, contact coordinators Donna Tauber 765-987-7565 or Kim Couch 765-969-7593, or visit the official Facebook page “Historic National Road Yard Sale - US 40 Sales.”
- Information provided
