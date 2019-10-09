Oct. 13-19 is National Wildlife Refuge Week, a time to explore and celebrate our National Wildlife Refuges.
In this area, we are fortunate to have two National Wildlife Refuges fairly close together: Muscatatuck in Jackson, Jennings, and Monroe counties, and Big Oaks in Jennings, Ripley, and Jefferson counties.
Several special events will be going on during Refuge Week at Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge.
The kick-off for Refuge Week will be the annual Log Cabin Day Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12. The festival is held at Myers Cabin and features a free ham and bean dinner, old-time crafts, music, a blacksmith, a story-teller, wildlife exhibits, quilts, and lots of kid-friendly activities.
Activities start at 10 a.m. and food will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (or when it runs out).
There is no cost to attend the event, which is sponsored by the Muscatatuck Wildlife Society.
Sunday, Oct. 13, “The Big Sit” bird count will take place at the Endicott Observation Deck.
During normal refuge hours visitors are invited to come out and count/record the birds they see from the Observation Deck.
Sitting in one place watching wildlife is fun, and everyone is welcome.
Bird lists can be emailed to Muscatatuck@fws.gov or left at the Refuge Visitor Center.
From Sunday-Saturday of Refuge Week the Muscatatuck “closed” Waterfowl Sanctuary Area will be open to walk-in visitors.
Entries in the Muscatatuck Refuge Week Photography Contest will also be on display in the Muscatatuck Visitor Center.
For more information about events, email Muscatatuck@fws.gov or call 812-522-4352 x 12.
