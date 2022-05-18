GREENSBURG - George P. Birdwell, Chaplain, Co. G, 10th Texas Dismounted Cavalry wrote a family history "For My Children" when he was nearly 76 years old; he included his own part in the Civil War. He was at many deadly battles.
When Civil War broke out Anne Birdwell Meek's grandfather George, having been baptized in 1856, was teaching school in Texas while studying to become a Baptist minister.
"I applied myself to my books and made good progress.
"There was tremendous excitement and the war question was at white heat. Fire-eating men seemed anxious for the first gun to be fired. They were almost insulting to one who did not believe us Secession, but when the ball opened at Charleston their hot blood cooled down and every mother's son of them who were so anxious crayfished and stayed out as long as they could.
"I was not anxious for war. I was a Sam Houston man and did not believe in Secession; but when the news from Charleston flashed across the country - the war had begun on Monday morning about 9 o'clock - the fever was so high that I closed my school to enlist in the first company of the state of Texas. My two younger brothers and I enlisted in Col. Barton's Company. The Regiment dismounted and took the boat for Memphis to join Gen. Price's 10th Texas. At Tupelo we were reorganized, when most of our commissioned officers resigned and returned home. Our chaplain also resigned. Those brave fellows who would eat Yankees, hide and hair, at first opportunity they deserted and returned home.
"At Brandon, Mississippi, going up the lines one night I came to four men gambling. One of them was a Baptist preacher; looking up at me, he said, 'O Birdwell, no use, we are all going to Hell.' It was here I locate my second Call to the Ministry. All going to Hell was as the voice of God, and then and there I determined to do what I could. It seemed hopeless. I went to Captain Quigler, a Baptist preacher, and placed the matter before him."
Encouraged by many Baptists, he was chosen Chaplain. Before he preached he needed to be ordained which meant nearly "insurmountable difficulties" confronted him.
"In company with a Methodist preacher named Street, I left camps for Texas. We came to where the road forked. The right hands road led to Vicksburg. We held a consultation. Street thought since we were Chaplains the Yankees would pass us over. I had no confidence in the Yankees, and have none now. We separated. Street, poor fellow, went on to Vicksburg, was captured, and carried to a Northern prison. I don't know if he ever got home.
"Turning to the left I cautiously made my way down the river, finally succeeded in crossing, and reached home. A Presbytery was called, I was ordained, and soon started out on the perilous journey again. As God would have it, I reached the camps. The whole journey home and back was on foot. How far I walked in order to be ordained I never knew. There were amusing and dangerous things on the way which I cannot speak of, first because I have not time; and second, because they would sound too much like a fish story.
"At Shelbyville, Tennessee in 1863 I preached my first sermon. I was later made Chaplain of the 10th Texas Dismounted Cavalry. I put the four best years of my life in the Confederate Cavalry. My Dad had told me that I could go to University to finish my education, but while war is the most horrible thing, beyond the power of pen to describe, those four years were the happiest of my life. The best prayer meetings, finest singing, and the most Spiritual talk that ever fell from the lips of men."
George Birdwell died in 1916 and is buried in Texas. Anne Birdwell Meek died in 1971 and is buried at South Park Cemetery in Greensburg.
