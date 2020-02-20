In an age where food was offered to the masses in communal barrels and bins, canned food, teas and coffee were a luxury afforded to the affluent. Cleanliness was one of the ways the wealthy of the early 1800’s set themselves aside from the less fortunate and food in cans was one of their luxuries. As we approached the end of the 19th Century production of canned goods increased and cost decreased, making the tin can a common denominator in households from all social classes. These early tins are in high demand with advertising collectors showing a particular interest in those from 1880-1940. Reproductions abound in this area of collecting so here are a few tips to help you identify the real thing.
Tins from the first half of the 1800’s were wrapped in paper with the content information stenciled or printed on the label. As we approached the late 1800’s a process was developed that allowed lithographic images to be transferred onto tins, manufactures became more ad-conscious and competition became more fierce. As a result the talents of some of the greatest artists of the 19th and 20th centuries were featured on these humble canisters. There are, in fact, those who collect tin cans as a legitimate form of art.
Determining the age of a tin can be difficult as in most cases they were not dated. Looking through old magazines to match your tin to one featured in an ad is one way to determine age. There can also be quite obvious clues contained within the artwork, such as the clothing of the people, the make of a car, or the depiction of a historic event.
For those who collect by brand name, age determination can be aided by learning the company’s history. Many companies have gone through ownership changes, relocations, or mergers, which can assist you in establishing a timeline. In other instances, a company has changed logos or catch phrases over the years. One of the most common detectors of a World War II tin may be the presence of “BUY BONDS,” or one of the other famous slogans of the war years.
Some tins will have a copyright date. While this can be helpful, it can also be misleading. A copyright date indicates the first year of issue and is not necessarily indicative of the year of origin. In 1970 the term “limited edition” came into use. These often fool the novice who believes that they are in the possession of a valuable tin. They are not!
The following facts may be useful in age determination. 1. Chromatography was introduced in 1882. 2.The use of color lithography became universal in 1891. 3.The first use of the words “patented” or “US patented” appeared in 1900. 4. Many foods packed in the Midwest in 1900 were marked “Packed by white girls only” (is that not a statement of the social mentality of the time?) 5. “Patent applied for” was first used in 1902. 6. The C in a circle denoting a copyright was first used in 1914. 7. “Patent Pending” appears only after 1940.
Government regulation has played a major role in the life of the tin can. In 1906, the Pure Food and Drug Act was passed which included many health requirements that restricted the canning of popular products. For example, canned tuna disappeared from the market in 1906, not returning until 1909 when it finally passed government regulations. Beer in a can had a terrible time getting into the marketplace, with the first attempt in 1909 and success not realized until 1935.
So how much are tin cans worth? They usually start as low as $5 and top out in the $2,000 range, but every now and then one comes along that shocks even the most seasoned of collectors. Case in point would be the Peet Brothers Empire State design tobacco tin offered at Morphy’s a few years back with an pre-auction estimate of $600. A bidding war erupted and when the gavel went down the little tin brought $24,000! Until next time...Linda
