I imagine you have heard about the new $50 million building that will open at the Indiana State Fair this year. I had planned to write about it and have a picture, but Mel Fox, the one person I knew was invited to attend the special preview, became ill. Even so, with her knowledge of history, especially history of farming in Indiana, I felt pretty sure I’d have a column for you this week if only she was feeling better by the weekend. Thank goodness she was! By that I mean that I am glad she is better because she’s a friend, and I’m glad so she can help me with the column this week.
Mel gave us a bit of the original history of the Indiana State Fair in 1852. She said, “The first Indiana State Fair was held in downtown Indianapolis at what is now Military Park to give farmers the opportunity to meet and exchange ideas about the agricultural production. Today’s current site began in 1892 and is the sixth oldest State Fair in America. The first Swine Barn was built in 1923. On the opening day of the 2023 State Fair, July 28, a new world class $50 million Swine Barn will open.”
Bruce Everhart, from Shelby County, shared what he knows about the new and very important Swine Barn. “The new Swine Barn respects the past with the refurbished towers on Main Street and repurposes of the wooden slats from the ceilings,” he said. “The new south face will have reliefs similar to the front, but designed by a new artist to depict each breed of hogs. It will have nearly 1,400 new galvanized pens built by Eric Amos of Rush County. Its design allows for fair-goers to oversee the animals from a mezzanine, which helps with safety and bio security. The facility is climate controlled and will be able to host NCAA indoor track and field events in addition to Mecum auto auctions.”
Mel Fox and her brother, John, were invited to attend a special preview of the building. Their dad, John L. Fox, was honored with one of the memorial bricks donated by him. Fox and his family showed hogs at the Indiana State Fair for 53 years. He received a special award for the achievement. John also served on the Indiana State Fair Board for eight years and Decatur County was in his district. In 1978, Fox was president of the IFS Board. His granddaughter, Vanessa Stewart Corya, is the only known Hoosier who both grandfathers served as ISF President. Gilman C. Stewart also serve in the leadership role.
“It would have been such a privilege for my brother and me to see our family legacy honored in the new Swine Barn. I was one month old when I attended my first Indiana State Fair” Mel said. “Over the years, our family formed friendships with many families throughout the state and nation. Some from Decatur County were the Metz, Fogle and the late Howard Wilkinson. I grew up showing with Merrill Smith.”
I learned that Indiana ranks fifth in U.S. hog production. That’s impressive!. Mel said that the new Swine Barn will help promote the vital industry. If you attend the State Fair, I hope you will visit the facility and tell us about it.
