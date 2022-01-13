RUSHVILLE - There’s a new organization in town that is turning heads and paving the way for the arts to return to Rushville. It is led by two very enthusiastic young men, James Price and James Cregar, who have their feet deeply rooted in theatre and the performing arts.
This newly established nonprofit organization goes by the name of Rushville Regional Theatre, and those involved have been building momentum and doing some amazing things since they started earlier this year thanks to donations and sponsorships by many fine members of the community and local businesses.
RRT received many generous donations including costumes, hand sanitizer and actual cash donations and has found a place to use everything that has been given to them.
Rushville Regional Theatre made its initial appearance by hosting a pool party and school supply giveaway. Then, during Halloween, they set up a photo booth and took photos of families. They also delivered several hundred bottles of sanitizer which they received from a generous donor to Camp Atterbury for the refugees that are pouring in there.
During Christmas On Main they performed a medley of songs from "Frozen" and hosted photographs with the princesses inside the cinema; and on December 18 they held their first social event at the Rushville Elks Lodge, The Silver Bell Bash!
The Silver Bell Bash was very well attended and raised funds for Rush County Victims Assistance as well as for RRT's own use. The evening consisted of wonderful foods, raffle items, a live auction consisting of some very high-end items generously donated by friends of the theatre, and performances by Tyler Amos and James Price. Over the course of the night, the organization was able to raise more than $3,200 of which they were able to donate over $800 to the Rush County Victims Assistance.
Beautiful centerpieces created by Susan Snider of Snider’s Crafts and More graced each table, and additional tables had to be set up as at the door admission sales increased the anticipated number expected. The Rushville Elks Club was transformed into a winter wonderland of lighted Christmas trees, wreaths, and a designated area for photo opportunities.
All in all, the Silver Bell Bash was a huge success for this fledgling organization.
Their next big thing is a Mardi Gras themed event February 12 at the Eagles Lodge. Plans are for a chili supper fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a dance.
Check out RRT's website at www.rushvilleregionaltheatre.com or follow them on Facebook.
