After six years, Tom Keifer is back with new music.
The new album “RISE” from #keiferband was released Sept. 13 on Cleopatra Records and showcases a brand new era for the renowned rock frontman.
Upon the album’s release, it jumped to the Top 40 on Amazon’s “Best Seller” list within hours, and at one point sat at No. 25 on iTunes’ “Album” chart for all music genres.
In addition to Keifer, the band currently features Savannah Keifer (vocals, percussion, piano), Tony Higbee (lead and rhythm guitars, vocals), Billy Mercer (bass, vocals), Kendra Chantelle (vocals, percussion), Jarred Pope (drums) and Kory Myers (keyboards, vocals).
Keifer, best known for his years in the band Cinderella with hits like “Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone)” and “Nobody’s Fool,” is finally able to show the world what the #keiferband has been working on in the years following his solo album “The Way Life Goes.”
“It’s really been great to get this out and released,” Keifer said. “We’ve been touring as a band together for six years and growing our chemistry and becoming a band out there on the road. Last year, it just felt like it was time to get into the studio.”
After years of touring, Keifer talked about the importance of making a record that’s authentic, specifically performance wise.
“We went in with the approach of trying to capture that live energy we’ve had on tour, and I think that’s something that was really important to us that we set up in a tracking room together and really went for performances,” Keifer said.
Keifer said in many instances on this record it’s all live from the tracking sessions, from the drums to the lead vocals. He said it’s the least amount of overdubbing he’s had on a record.
“The first solo record, ‘The Way Life Goes,’ was recorded with session musicians, so there wasn’t actually a band,” Keifer said. “It was recorded very differently – a lot of overdubs, people weren’t even in the same room on the same day kind of thing – which is fine, I think the record came out great. It was made over a much longer period of time, and it’s not uncommon to record records that way. But this one was an approach that was straight off the tour trail, straight into the tracking room, set up in the same room together, crank it up, hit record and really go for performances. Then, try to preserve in the post-production of the actual tracking, preserve as much of that energy and performance as possible.”
Keifer said his bandmates really added their own flavor to the record.
“Everyone really brought a lot of creativity,” Keifer said. “I think you can really hear everyone’s personality on the tracks. I can hear everybody when I listen to the songs.”
Whether it’s the complimentary work from Mercer and Higbee, the piano work by Meyers on songs like “Waiting on the Demons,” Chantelle and (Savannah) Keifer’s vocals during the instrumental section of “Life Was Here,” or the drum riffs from Pope on songs like “The Death of Me,” just like previous work from Keifer’s entire discography, there are heavier and more tender songs found throughout the record.
“When writing, I don’t think about any kind of sound or theme for a song, you just kind of write songs, and that’s what happened with this record,” Keifer said. “The trick is figuring how to sequence them and make them flow in and out of each other well. You know, what’s the right point in the record to break it down to the acoustic song, and where do you bring the energy back up.”
Lyrically, the album has its darker points, but there always seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Keifer pointed to the song “The Death of Me,” which is about not letting the trials and tribulations of life “be the death of me.”
And in the title track, “Rise,” Keifer proclaims, “I’ll stand again…I’m gonna rise.”
“You’re always searching for that thing that’s going to strike a chord with somebody,” Keifer said. “The way you find it, usually, is because it strikes a chord with you or feels real to you. I think that’s the best place to start from, because you want something that is real.”
Fans who have followed Keifer since the '80s will immediately hear his signature style on the record.
“The most of what I’ve heard is that it’s reminiscent of dating as far back as ‘Night Songs,’ but with a more contemporary edge to it,” Keifer said. “I’ve heard that description for this record quite a bit, but I think it also encompasses things from ‘Long Cold Winter’ and ‘Heartbreak Station.’ My style hasn’t changed much.”
The #keiferband is currently on tour promoting the new album. Tour dates can be found at www.tomkeifer.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.