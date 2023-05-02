COLUMBUS - Ivy Tech Community College Columbus biology faculty members are offering free local nature hikes for anyone interested in learning more about the natural environment around them.
The next hike will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Driftwood State Fishing Area near Edinburgh.
Ivy Tech Columbus faculty member Dr. Tom Sobat will lead the hike, focusing on birds and wildflowers.
The hike is open to the public, and all community members are welcome.
Hikers will meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Driftwood State Fishing Area, 8825 S. U.S. 31, Edinburgh, in the first parking area. Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars if they have them; however, the college will have some on hand for participants to use.
For more information, contact Dr. Tom Sobat at tsobat@ivytech.edu.
