A few weeks ago, I wrote a column about the similarities between our involvement in Afghanistan and the Vietnam war.
We left Vietnam with all sorts of promises by the Viet Cong that they’d halt there advance in Saigon if we withdrew (after at least 55,000 American deaths and after the total loss of support for the war by the American people). Oh, sure, there would still be a North and South Vietnam. This was after we trained the South Vietnamese army, provided them with the most sophisticated weapons we had, and American constructed airfields, camps and fortified positions.
I don’t recall how long it was after the last American combat troops left that the Viet Cong began their advance toward Saigon again in spite of all the promises that had been made. They just ignored all that and in a few weeks the Viet Cong had captured the city and the South Vietnamese army had dropped their M-16s, abandoned the tanks and artillery we gave them and simply ran away!
I went on to suggest that the same sort of thing would happen in Afghanistan as soon as we left. Well, let me share a little with you from the April 9 edition of The Wall Street Journal Opinion section. Here’s the headline: “The Taliban Advance Escalates in Afghanistan,” and here’s the subhead: “Biden’s precipitous withdrawal is quickly becoming a debacle.” Sounds frighteningly similar to the end of the war on Vietnam in about 1974. Apparently, we never learn from the past.
Here’s the first paragraph that goes with the headline above: “Biden Administration officials continue to insist that diplomacy is the only solution in Afghanistan. The Taliban has other ideas as its military advance continues over ever more Afghan territory and targets government officials who worked with the U.S.” That, as I recall, is exactly what the Viet Cong did when they took Saigon and the routed South Vietnamese army had scattered into the jungle.
Flash forward from 1974 to today: “The Taliban said Wednesday that the latest bombing would be the first of many ‘retaliatory operations against key figures and leaders of the Kabul administration.’ On Friday they assassinated Dawa Khan Menapal, the government’s chief media officer who helped local and foreign press. A Taliban spokesman took credit for what he called a ‘special attack’ to punish Menapal ‘for his actions,’ according to Reuters…”
Continuing on, “Taliban forces are also moving on one of the most important provincial capitals, Lashkar Gah in Helmand. The fighters are led by a former prisoner of the Afghan government who was freed last year as part of the Trump Administration’s misguided U.S. withdrawal deal with the Taliban.” Seems to me that people of every political stripe were more than anxious for American troops to leave Afghanistan after having been there in an active combat role for something like 18 years. This was not a matter of Trump and the Republicans wanting to get out and Biden and the Democrats wanting to stay. As I wrote predicting this very outcome, we should never go to war unless we expect to win it!
For those of you old enough to remember the war in Vietnam, dealing with the Viet Cong was just like dealing the Taliban. In my opinion, we should never go to war in any of these hotspots around the world unless to go with every intention of winning and destroying the enemy’s ability to hide, fight back, or even survive, until they’re ready to surrender. War is a terrible, horrible thing, but I can’t help but wonder when we’re going to learn that we cannot fight whoever the enemy happens to be on HIS terns?
Here is exactly what’s going to happen: “More cities will fall as America’s emergency air support ends at the end of August, and the bloodbath will escalate. The allied presence in Afghanistan failed to end the Taliban insurgency. But maintaining air support and a few thousand troops and contractors would have prevented the strategic and humanitarian nightmare that is unfolding now and is likely to have consequences far beyond Afghanistan.”
The last paragraph of the piece from The Wall Street Journal opinion piece on this subject reflects exactly what I feared would happen in the previous column I wrote on the similarity of our departure from Vietnam over 45 years ago. “Extremist groups don’t fight wars because they want a diplomatic solution. They fight because they want to win and impose their terms on the loser. That’s what the Taliban is now doing after President Biden ignored military advice and withdrew so recklessly and without a plan to prevent disaster.”
When, oh, when, will we learn the lessons history has to teach us?
The truth is in the statement that we should not go to war unless we expect to win it. As General Douglas MacArthur, winner of the Congressional Medal of Honor, once said, “There is no substitute for victory.”
That’s —30— for this week.
