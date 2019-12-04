STATEHOUSE — Residents of Senate District 43 will have the opportunity to tour the Smithsonian-curated exhibit, Crossroads: Change in Rural America, in North Vernon beginning Saturday, Dec. 14 through Sunday, Jan. 26, said State Sen. Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg).
According to Hoosier Humanities, Crossroads: Change in Rural America was created to allow small towns the chance to explore how they have adapted, identify their uniqueness and spark discussions about the future.
The exhibit will tour six different locations in Indiana. Visitors will have the opportunity to take a self-guided tour of the many wonders of rural America. The exhibit will feature local, state and national content from farming to industrialization and the rise of the digital age.
“I encourage local residents to take advantage of this truly special experience to learn about our area’s rich history and how it has evolved over the years,” Perfect said. “I commend the local leaders who were able to secure this opportunity for our community.”
To learn more about the exhibit, visit IndianaHumanities.org/category/events.
To learn more about the Jennings County Historical Society and their hours of operation, visit jenningscounty.org.
