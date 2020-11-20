November is National Hospice and Palliative Care month. Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is an incredible resource in our community that provides treatment and respect to those coping with a life-limiting illness and support for their families.
Our Hospice is available when the time comes in our lives when we take on the responsibility of caring for a seriously or terminally ill family member. It is a difficult journey, which unfortunately can be made harder by an often-confusing health care system. We want to help our community understand the care options that are available when facing a terminal illness.
Hospice care is unique in that it offers an interdisciplinary team approach to treatment delivered where the patient resides. The team approach allows for management of each patients unique needs and challenges.
Hospice offers expert medical care, comprehensive pain and symptom management with emotional and spiritual care. In addition to caring for patients hospice offers services for families that provide emotional support, instruction to become confident caregivers and prepare for grief support.
Hospice providers are specially trained to deliver palliative care. Palliative care is a medical specialty that focuses on relieving pain, symptoms and the stress of dealing with a chronic or terminal illness. This care often takes place over an extended period of time.
The goal is to provide the highest quality of life possible for both patients and their families as the illness and care needs progress. Our Hospice launched a specialty Palliative Care service in 2019. Unlike hospice care, palliative care is a separate medical specialty that is delivered alongside curative treatment. Similar to hospice care a patient’s plan of care is managed by a team of care professionals.
This supportive care can be provided in the patient’s home, Palliative Care Outpatient Clinic located in the Hospice Center or inpatient at Columbus Regional Health. Palliative care is provided by our specialists who work with the patients other physicians from the time of diagnosis and at any time thereafter. The goal is to coordinate and provide an extra layer of support and promote quality of life.
I have been privileged to assist patients and families at this difficult time of life as the Medical Director of Our Hospice and Palliative Care.
Our medical care team includes Arthur Alunday MD, Steven Kinsey MD, Shobha Sahi MD, Amir Tirmizi MD, Lisa McHone RN ANP, Eileen DeWire RN FNP, Donna Butler RN ANP and Lindsay Jobe RN FNP-C. Our dedicated team of Registered Nurses, Medical Social Workers, Chaplains, Home Health Aides, Dieticians, Physical Therapists and Volunteers work together to bring extraordinary care and support to patients and families at this difficult time.
The best time to consider hospice or palliative care and make plans for care is sooner rather than later. This allows for you and your family to direct care at the time of a life-threatening illness. One of the most frequent comments we repeatedly hear from families is, “Why did we wait so long before calling hospice?”
I encourage you to reach out early to Our Hospice or Palliative Care to have a full understanding of our care services. We are committed to making every moment count and provide the highest-quality patient-centered care to anyone who is facing a serious or life-limiting illness. We will provide physical, emotional and spiritual support while supporting your wishes and plans of care. We will be here for you.
More information is available at 812-314-8000, email us at www.ourhospice.org or find us on the web at www.ourhospice.org or https://www.crh.org/service-centers/palliative-care.
About Us
Our Hospice cares for people who have been diagnosed with a life-limiting illness or are no longer seeking active medical treatment. Hospice care includes symptom management, attention to quality of life, and end of life care by a team of physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, home health aides, social workers, chaplains and volunteers wherever the patient resides.
Palliative Care Symptom Management Specialists care for patients who are actively receiving treatment by their physician for a chronic, advanced or acute condition. Palliative care includes management of specific symptoms and monitoring of the improvement of quality of life for as long as the patients’ physician indicates. Appointments are provided in the clinic or the home setting.
Both programs are operated from our location at 2626 E. 17th Street, Columbus, IN with additional office locations in Greensburg and North Vernon. Information can be found at: ourhospice.org or contact us at 800-841-4938 ext. 8000 to find out more about how Our Hospice or Palliative Care Specialists can support your family.
