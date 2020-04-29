GREENSBURG – No place to go? Tired of staying in? What you might need is a friend like Regina Osborn, who lives in Sandusky. She gave me some very old magazines and they have kept me entertained for hours.
The 1960s and 1970s didn’t seem very long ago to me, but when looking through the magazines from those years you realize a lot of time has passed. One of the old magazines I have is a Ladies Home Journal, and, believe me, it was a very big magazine. Back in those days it measured 13 inches tall and 10 1/4 inches wide. I’ll share the most amazing thing at the very end!
A monthly column, “Poor Woman’s Almanac,” was funny. One was, “I’ve never done it, but I’ve often had a strong urge to say ‘No’ to people who begin asking a question by saying, ‘May I ask you a question?’” Another states, “It’s maddening to meet someone who acts superior...and even worse to find out he really is.”
This magazine had a story about an accountant’s audit: “The $20,316,260 honeymoon of Jackie Onassis.” Next came the story about how the money was spent. It was “an itemized report.” According to the report, jewelry gifts to Jackie was $5,000,000. Jackie’s personal expenses (dresses, furs, cosmetics and cosmetic care, “minor” jewelry) and gifts to others was $1,250,000.
Remember those ads for products that are long gone? Ivory Soap was advertised with a full page ad, “”She can compete with her daughter’s ‘Little Girl Look.’ She helps keep her complexion young looking with pure, mild Ivory.” I think Ivory is still sold, isn’t it?
Being overweight was not encouraged in 1972 with ads for “Shape” that you mixed with milk. We were encouraged to “stop eating” if the reader was really serious, four Shape meals a day for a while and no other food was suggested. Scotch Hair Set Tape was soft pink and “It clings firmly to damp hair.”
The big advertisers were cigarettes for women. A man was encouraged to tell a woman that 90% of cigarette smoke is made up of gases, and that Lark’s Gas-Trap Filter did a better job of reducing certain of the harsh gases than any other filter. “By the time you’ve told her all this, she will be eating out of your hand. Which would be a good time to offer her a Lark.” Can you imagine!
One full page ad states: “You just wait! Someday we’ll be able to wear any bathing suit we want. Someday we’ll be able to vote. Someday we’ll be able to smoke just like a man. Someday we’ll have our own cigarette.” And they did. “You’ve come a long way, baby. Virginia Slims – the taste for today’s woman.”
A very lovely lady advertised for Salem cigarettes with one in her hand that had three gold rings on her fingers. Not only that, but if you wanted one all you had to do was to send the end flaps from two Super King Size Salem wrappers and a check for $39 to the company.
The magazine pictured has a very pretty Tricia Nixon on the cover and inside she shows “a bouquet of summer fashions.” President Nixon was interviewed about his youngest daughter. The fashions she showed for 1971 were appealing, but I thought of the Tricia of today and wondered how she got through the years after her dad left office. It couldn’t have been easy.
Something really nice in one Ladies Home Journal is a story taken from “Zelda” published in 1970 by Nancy Winston Milford. It was an excellent story about the wife of F. Scott Fitzgerald.
Now the most amazing thing in the magazine? The 1968 Ladies Home Journal had an executive editor, an editor, a publisher, a managing editor and an art director. Now can you guess what I found so amazing? Yes, the person in every one of those positions were men! Wow! Talk about changes. Goodness! That makes one wonder!
By the way, the Ladies Home Journal was first published in February 1883 and became one of the leading magazines in the 20th century. In 2014, it ended its run as a monthly magazine. The owners tried publishing every three months but it didn’t work. The last issue was published in 2016. I enjoyed these magazines so much I hope to share another one soon. Thank you, Regina!
