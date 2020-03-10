GREENSBURG - Last fall, Westport's George Cann told me that he believes no one will be interested in reading some of the old stories, told in verse form, in the future. He was talking about the stories of how the pioneers survived the hard work, diseases, and accidents in their new land. Cann included some of those stories written so many years ago in his last book. (He has written three.)
Surely that isn't true. Someday the verse form of stories will again be in vogue. What a great way to let youngsters know what life was like when the land they now live on was nothing but woods and maybe some Native Americans. Maybe the Old Settlers annual meetings won't ever return, but similar gatherings will.
It seems that today people tend to get silent when the word poem is mentioned, but I can remember about 75 years ago when I was nearly 10 years old that Edgar Allen Poe's poems were so great I memorized "The Raven." There is a saying that everything returns, fashion is one thing we see return every few years. Of course, there is a slight change, which I've always thought is done so people can't wear the clothes they saved from some years ago.
So maybe the verse or poem will return, somewhat changed in form, and once again people can read, enjoy and learn. Cann put a few of Oliver Stout's poems in his third book, and every one of them is what I would call a learning and enjoyable read. None of that Iambic pentameter, Iambic tetrameter stuff, just real good stories about everyday life in verse form.
Oliver Stout was well known in the Westport area and owned one-half interest in a stone quarry that was southeast of Westport. He had a little booklet published in 1899 for the third annual reunion of the Old Settlers of Decatur County. Yes, when the pioneers had finally made improvements to their land they could take one Sunday afternoon a year off from their hard work to hold a reunion of the families who were early settlers of Decatur County. Stout's stories do not go into the hardships the pioneers had, but concentrate more on the good things. There's no question that those pioneers were resourceful, optimistic, independent and made life here better than they found it.
The following story was written and published as a souvenir of the third annual reunion by Oliver Stout. When you read it, and I sure hope you will, I hope you will allow him to take you back to a time you could never have experienced, but your ancestor surely did. Here is what Oliver Stout read to the Old Settler's meeting about 150 years ago:
What means this gathering here today, here in this shady grove? Why have we all assembled here, beneath the leafy cove? Why should the people of Westport, and country which surrounds, All christen this inviting grove "The Grand Old Settlers' Grounds?"
It is because as citizens, we are loyal, and adore, And reverence the memory of the pioneers of yore; We come to hear them told; the stories of the past, The stories of the woodmen, who felled these forests vast.
We love to talk them over, while sitting in circle around; While sitting around our dinners we spread here on the ground; And as friend to friend we meet, we feel a joyous thrill, As the hand we grasp in friendship, and shake it with a will.
The heart cannot forget them, and age cannot entomb the bright sweet days of other years, ere life had felt that gloom Which settles o'er humanity in the pilgrimage of life; Ere the soul had known the sorrows and the bitterness of strife.
Now as I am standing here in this grove today, and view the shifting scenes of youth, that sweetly glide away; The joys and sorrows of the past quickly flit in view, The joys and sorrows that taught me of what are pure and true.
There are three more verses and it ends like this:
For those who bore the hardships of a rugged frontier life, And battled with its dangers, and contended in the strife Of those that trod the forest, of those that knew not fear; Those that chased the savage wolf, and hunted the wild deer.
George Cann's book can be seen at the library and the museum. I forgot to ask him if he has any left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.