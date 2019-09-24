OLDENBURG — Oldenburg Academy congratulates the following juniors who were recently inducted into the National Honor Society.
Admittance to this group requires the highest standards of scholarship, service, leadership and character.
Emma Beckman, Blake Borgman, Hannah Fulton, Margaret Geers, Christopher Hautman, Abigail Haverkos, Peter Heile, Molly Heuer, Madeline Hoog, Mia Keller, Henry Kraus, Tyler Kuntz, Peter Lewis, Lana Lischkge, Pamela Meneses, Annaliese Nobbe, Zoie Pflum, Jessica Rees, Leila Savage, Riley Schebler, Colton Schuckmann, Hunter Schuckmann, Sarah Schuman, Jacob Sheets, Patrick Thompson, Kylee Wesseler, and Steven Zigan.
At this ceremony, senior Elizabeth Mullen was also honored as a National Merit Commended student.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.