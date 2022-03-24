RUSHVILLE - Those involved with Rush County's fledgling theatre group, Rushville Regional Theatre, are getting ready for their debut public performance.
On Golden Pond will be staged at 8:30 p.m. April 1, 2, 8 and 9 on the stage of the historic Princess Theatre, 330 N. Main Street.
The cast features Matt Amos as Norman, Lora Norris as Ethel, Allie Meyer as Chelsea, Mike Plough as Bill, Daniel Ott as Charlie and Nick Amos as Billy.
Libby Tanner is helping out with sound, Tyler Amos is the production's set builder and co-director, and James Price is the show's director, sound mixer, and is in charge of lighting.
According to Wikipedia, On Golden Pond is a 1979 play by Ernest Thompson. The plot focuses on aging couple Ethel and Norman Thayer, who spend each summer at their home on a lake called Golden Pond. During the year the story takes place, they are visited by daughter Chelsea with her fiancé Billy Ray and his son Billy Ray Jr. The play explores the often turbulent relationship the young woman shared with her father growing up, and the difficulties faced by a couple in the twilight years of a long marriage.
Tickets are now available at rushvilleregionaltheatre.com or by calling 765-635-5976. They are priced at $10 for general admission and $8 for students, and will also be available at the door each night prior to the start of the performance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.