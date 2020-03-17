We often hear it said that Millennials are not collectors, Baby Boomers have acquired all the collectibles they will ever need, and those of us who fall in between are satisfied with something “Made in China.”
While this may be true, in part, there is still a category of collecting where the interest in strong and the smart collectors are on the lookout. That category is art pottery.
Some of the best deals to be found will pop up this spring at the neighborhood yard sales. While you are awaiting the arrival of warm weather, this would be a great time to do a little research and acquaint yourself with how to tell the “real deal” from the reproductions.
The Haeger Pottery Company began reproduction of both Teco and Grueby in the late 1990s. Some of their pieces will only mimic the general style of the authentic counterparts, while other examples are direct copies. Examine the seams closely. The original pieces will be hand finished with no obvious seam mark while the slip cast molding on the reproductions will have an obvious seam.
We are seeing a renewed interest in McCoy Pottery. The US Patent and Trademark Office lists three different companies that have applied to use the McCoy trademark since the factory closed in 1991. Fully understanding original McCoy from reproduction requires considerable study, but there is one consistent fact to watch for: reproductions will always be smaller than the original issues. Invest in a good McCoy reference book, and if the piece you are looking at is not there it is not authentic McCoy.
The Ephraim Faience Studio of Wisconsin produced several pieces in early 2002 that greatly resemble Newcomb originals. Here you will want to inspect the bottom of the piece. Newer “fakes” will have a bottom that is the same color as the body of the work, while the originals will have a white or neutral colored bottom.
Fulper has produced high quality Arts and Crafts pottery from 1909-1930. The granddaughters of William Hill Fulper III revived the work of their ancestors in 1984. These newer pieces very closely mimic the original, but are nowhere near the value or quality of the originals. When purchasing Fulper pottery check the bottom. On reproductions you will see the name “Fulper” set in two square cornered boxes. By contrast, the original mark will include the word “tile” and will have rounded edges.
If your taste runs to the quality offered by Rookwood Pottery, be warned that there are two types of “new” (1980s forward) Rookwood in circulation. One group are unauthorized fakes and the second grouping consists of pieces made from original company molds. Newer issues are marked in Arabic rather than the Roman numerals found on the original pieces. Also check the color of the clay as original Rookwood was made from the soft clay of Ohio, while newer pieces will be stark white porcelain.
In the mid-1990s, the US market was flooded with reproduction Roseville Pottery. Much of this is still in circulation and is most easily identified but the lack of glaze on the inside. Authentic Roseville is always completely glazed on the inside. A great deal of this fine art pottery was marked. To be sure you are purchasing the real thing, pick up a book of marks through the years for comparison. The differences are sometimes subtle, but can be detected.
The market for fine art pottery is at an all time low, which makes this an ideal time to increase your collection. Do your homework and exercise caution, because a deal is not a really a deal if you are purchasing a fake!
Until next time, Linda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.